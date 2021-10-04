Is Oklahoma’s tumble down the power rankings coming to a halt?

Oklahoma’s 37-31 win over Kansas State is undeniably the most important number from week 5. However, as a bonus, could the Sooners’ tumble down the power rankings and polls finally be coming to a halt?

While Oklahoma slipped to fifth in the USA Today SPORTS AFCA Coaches Poll, the Crimson and Cream maintained the no. 6 spot in the AP Top 25. Furthermore, the early returns on this week’s power rankings are promising for an OU squad that finally reignited its offense in Manhatten.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports has the Sooners securely within the top 10 of his weekly power rankings, bumping them into sixth place after placing them at no. 9 a week ago.

The Sooners are better on defense. The issue is offense. But Spencer Rattler shook off criticism (at least from students) to post efficient numbers (22 of 25, two touchdowns) against Kansas State. Don’t let the 37-31 final fool you. OU pulled away in the second half. Now comes the defining moment of the season: Red River. It might be the last meeting of the rivals as Big 12 members.

Is Dodd’s assessment of the Sooners a sign that their stock is once again on the upswing? Because their offense certainly appears to be. Oklahoma found points when it mattered most vs. West Virginia, and Spencer Rattler and company kept the chains moving throughout the afternoon against the Wildcats.

However, the Sooners scored on seven of their eight possessions, not counting the end of the game where they kneeled on the ball, and the passing game and the running game both looked pretty good. –John Williams of Sooners Wire

Other Big 12 Members spotted in Dodd’s Power Rankings

Story continues

Oklahoma State (5-0) jumped seven spots to no. 15 following their 21-14 win over the previously undefeated Baylor Bears. The Cowboys gifted Baylor three additional possessions off turnovers on Saturday, but the defense made sure none of them resulted in points. Oklahoma State allows just 18 points per game, good for the fourth-best mark in the conference.

Texas (4-1) continues its climb back into the media’s good graces following its loss to the Razorbacks in week 2. Dodd placed the Longhorns at no. 19 after squeaking past TCU, 32-27.

This week’s matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will go a long way to determining the hierarchy in the Big 12. A loss by either side will be a significant setback to playing for the Big 12 championship in December.

Much of how national observers view the Sooners will depend on how they fare against the Longhorns this Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List