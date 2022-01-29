Oklahoma Transfer QB target Jaxson Dart headed to Ole Miss

The Sooners look like they will be striking out don’t their second transfer quarterback coup of the offseason after multiple sources report that former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is transferring to Ole Miss and will be playing under Lane Kiffin.

USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart has committed to Ole Miss, @247Sports can confirm. The Rebels have had him in the boat for a few days, per sources. Dart is the No. 3 overall transfer in the @247SportsPortal. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 29, 2022

Dart visited Oklahoma shortly after he entered the transfer portal upon leaving USC. The Sooners did all they could to land the talented freshman QB. With Dillon Gabriel already committed and Gabriel’s relationship with Sooners’ OC Jeff Lebby, it makes more sense for Dart to head to Ole Miss. There, he’ll compete against fellow freshman Luke Altmyer as opposed to joining a race with a veteran QB who’s had years in the system he’s trying to learn.

USC transfer TE Michael Trigg, Dart’s former roommate, is also transferring to Ole Miss. Both were considered a package deal wherever they landed.

USC transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are going to Ole Miss. Huge day for the Rebels. Lane Kiffin and his staff secure the No. 2 best and No. 5 available players in the portal: https://t.co/98viuyfi2E pic.twitter.com/QgNLsf4mVK — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 29, 2022

His decision is far from shocking. If Dart were to lose a QB battle to Gabriel, he would then have to have another competition next year against Nick Evers and new 2023 QB commit Jackson Arnold assuming Gabriel left for the NFL Draft after 2022.

Story continues

It also clears the picture for Oklahoma this winter and spring as they get ready for an offseason where they will be installing a new defense and a new offense. Gabriel is the clear-cut number one guy and the battle for the backup begins.

Without Dart’s commitment, the Sooners need another quarterback sometime after the spring as they head into the summer.

Only one quarterback on the roster has taken meaningful snaps in college and it’s Gabriel. That just won’t cut it. Look for the Sooners to hit the portal whether it’s now or after spring practice to try and land another signal-caller (likely with experience) to join the room as they get ready for their first summer under Brent Venables.

Barring anything crazy happening this likely concludes Oklahoma’s frenzied shopping spree of the portal until after spring ball. Players across the country will likely re-evaluate where they stand in their current college programs before heading home for the summer.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List