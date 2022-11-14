Oklahoma, Texas suffer sharp drops in latest USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank

The departing Big 12 teams had a rough go of it in week 11. The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 5-5 on the season with their loss to West Virginia, and Texas scored just three offensive points in their loss to TCU.

The Longhorns were hoping to assert themselves in the Big 12 title race and pick up a signature win in Steve Sarkisian’s second season. With Arch Manning and a host of prospects over the next few recruiting classes in attendance, the Longhorns put up arguably their worst performance of the Sarkisian era on offense.

TCU remains the class of the Big 12 and looks destined for a College Football Playoff spot, but will have to overcome a strong test from the Kansas State Wildcats if that ends up being the Big 12 championship game.

Here’s a look at where the Big 12 stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank.

Related

Quarterback run game ruins solid day for Oklahoma Sooners defense

4. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) cuts back into Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. (97) and linebacker Krishon Merriweather (1) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Change: None

As long as TCU keeps winning, they should be in the College Football Playoff. They didn’t have the offensive explosion in Austin, but their defense held Texas to three offensive points in the win.

18. Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball as Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +6

The Wildcats reasserted themselves as the favorite to join TCU in Arlington for the Big 12 championship with their beatdown of Baylor in Waco.

28. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Brock Martin (9) celebrates after Collin Oliver (30) defensive end sacked Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) late in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 20-14. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Change: +7

Despite Spencer Sanders playing just part-time in this one, the Oklahoma State Cowboys were able to get a win as their defense forced five turnovers.

31. Texas Longhorns

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -8

Three points at home against a team that had allowed at least 24 points per game in seven straight brought the Steve Sarkisian Longhorns to 11-11 in his first two years in Austin.

34. Baylor Bears

Nov 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) makes a touchdown catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -7

Speaking of teams that fell flat at home with a chance to stay in the Big 12 title race, the Baylor Bears 31-3 loss to Kansas State was arguably the worst game of the Dave Aranda era.

43. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fans storm the field and climb on the goalpost after the victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -10

5-0 was fun. The last couple of months with Jalon Daniels out hasn’t been. Still, the Jayhawks are bowl bound for the first time in years.

57. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech’s wide receiver Xavier White (14) runs with the ball against Kansas in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Change: None

Texas Tech picked up a huge win over Kansas and that offense is humming lately.

61. Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) after a play during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -14

Just another disappointing loss in a season of disappointment for the Oklahoma Sooners.

76. Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) reacts after the Cyclones final possession against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 20-14. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -7

Until they find a quarterback that doesn’t turn the football over, Iowa State’s defense will be wasted.

87. West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a pass for a touchdown over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +8

Neal Brown’s decision to insert Garrett Greene into the starting lineup might have saved his job with West Virginia’s win over Oklahoma.

[listicle id=75445]

[listicle id=75424]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire