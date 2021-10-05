How do Oklahoma and Texas stack up statistically heading into the Red River Showdown?

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will meet for the 117th time this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Red River Showdown is one of the great rivalries in all of sports. The atmosphere, the history, the accomplishments of the two sides, and the back and forth nature of the rivalry makes the build-up and excitement to this game second to none.

Both teams are coming in off of big wins on the road. Texas outlasted their nemesis TCU in Fort Worth and the Sooners avenged two straight losses to Kansas State in Manhattan.

This season hasn’t been without adversity for either side. The Longhorns suffered a defeat at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and switched starting quarterbacks in the process. The Sooners, though 5-0, have had to scratch and claw to stay undefeated.

In order to get you ready for OU-Texas, we’ve put together a little statistical tale of the tape to look at how the two sides matchup heading into this weekend’s Red River Rivalry game.

Total Offense

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday’s game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Texas

Pro Football Focus Rank: 16th

NCAA Rank: 22nd (470 yards per game).

NCAA Rank Points: 6th (43.8 points per game).

Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Rank: 9th

NCAA Rank: 43rd (433.4 yards per game).

NCAA Rank Points: 15th (38.4 points per game).

Passing Offense

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Texas

Pro Football Focus Rank: 70th

NCAA Rank: 90th (204.2 yards per game).

Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Rank: 7th

NCAA Rank: 30th (278.4 yards per game).

Rushing Offense

Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) fakes a handoff to running back Eric Gray (0) during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Pro Football Focus Rank: 2nd

NCAA Rank: 5th (265.8 yards per game).

Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Rank: 23rd

NCAA Rank: 75th (155 yards per game).

Total Defense

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (31) in action against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Pro Football Focus Rank: 100

NCAA Rank (Yards): 82nd (394.4 yards per game allowed).

NCAA Rank (Points per game): 65th (24 points per game allowed).

Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Rank: 20th

NCAA Rank (Yards): 42nd (320.8 yards per game allowed).

NCAA Rank (Points per game): 32nd (19 points per game allowed).

Pass Defense

Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) intercepts the ball while defending against Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore (6) during the fourth quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Pro Football Focus Rank: 26th

NCAA Rank (Yards): 69th (224.4 yards per game allowed).

Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Rank: 52nd

NCAA Rank (Yards): 84th (241.4 yards per game allowed).

Rush Defense

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) celebrates beside Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez after a Nebraska penalty during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Oklahoma won 23-16. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Texas

Pro Football Focus Rank: 116th

NCAA Rank (Yards): 93rd (170 rushing yards per game).

Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Rank: 47th

NCAA Rank (Yards): 7th (79.4 rushing yards per game).

The Quarterbacks

Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

74.7% completion rate

251 yards per game

2.4 total touchdowns per game

4 interceptions in 2021.

Sacked 7 times (4 times vs. West Virginia).

Spencer Rattler Passing Chart via Pro Football Focus.

Casey Thompson, Quarterback

71.1% completion rate

203 yards per game (Since taking over as the starter against Rice).

3.67 total touchdowns per game.

3 interceptions in 2021.

Sacked 3 times.

Casey Thompson Passing Chart via Pro Football Focus.

Rushing Leaders

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: running back Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs up field against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Bijan Robinson, Texas

105 attempts, 652 yards, 7 touchdowns (6.2 yards per carry). 3.69 yards after contact per attempt. 10 runs of 15 yards or more. 51 missed tackles forced.

Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

54 attempts, 318 yards, 4 touchdowns (5.9 yards per carry). 3.34 yards after contact per attempt. 13 runs of 15 yards or more. 41 missed tackles forced.

Receiving Leaders

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs past defensive back Vaughn Malone #28 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Jordan Whittington, Texas

21 receptions on 28 targets for 324 yards (15.4 yards per reception) and 3 touchdowns.

87.6% of routes run from the slot.

Average depth of target (aDot) 13.2.

6.1 yards after the catch per reception.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

14 receptions on 17 targets for 264 yards (18.9 yards per reception) and 0 touchdowns.

84.3% of routes run from the slot.

Average depth of target (aDot) 12.8).

7.8 yards after the catch per reception.

Pass Rushers

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Nik Bonitto #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Jacoby Jones and Moro Ojomo

Lead the Longhorns with 8 total pressures per Pro Football Focus

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

24 total pressures per Pro Football Focus, and 2.5 sacks per College Football Reference.

