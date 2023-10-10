Oklahoma-Texas draws 8.1 million viewers, was most-watched college football game in Week 6

The thrilling 2023 edition of the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas, which delivered a game-winning drive by the Sooners in the game's dying seconds, was the most-watched college football game of Week 6, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

Oklahoma's 34-30 win over the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl drew 8.1 million viewers across ABC Network and Field Pass with "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN2, which brought in an additional 559,000 viewers. The matchup peaked at 11.1 million viewers and was ESPN/ABC's fifth time delivering the most-watched game of the week over six weeks of college football.

This year's Red River Rivalry outperformed the 2022 matchup by 135%. Safe to say, many viewers did not stick around long to watch the Longhorns thump the Sooners in a 49-0 romp last season, which saw Texas lead 28-0 at going into halftime.

📢 @ESPNCFB delivers the most-watched game of the week for the 5th time this season



🏈 #RedRiverRivalry: 8.1M viewers on @ABCNetwork & ESPN2



• 2nd most-watched in a full national window on record

• Peak: 11.1M viewers

• Up 135% over 2022 pic.twitter.com/gGwOEs4b91 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 10, 2023

Of course, the 2023 version of the Red River Rivalry had extra factors to up the ante in this year. It was the first time since 2011 both teams entered the game undefeted, making the heavily anticipated Red River Rivalry all the more intriguing. It also was the last one in which both teams are members of the Big 12, as the Sooners and Longhorns prepare to make the jump to the SEC. (Though they can still meet one last time as Big 12 members in the conference title game).

The viewership of the Red River Rivalry also eclipsed some other great matchups around the SEC, particularly Alabama's 26-20 victory over Texas A&M, which averaged 7.2 million viewers and peaked at approximately 9.8 million viewers on CBS.

CBS Sports’ presentation of Alabama-Texas A&M averaged 7.233 million viewers, up +71% vs. last year’s comparable window: pic.twitter.com/CAtcyUfs1S — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 10, 2023

Either way, it's fair to assume the the Red River Rivalry wouldn't have produced nearly as much viewership if it weren't a good game. In that sense, the Sooners turned the tide after getting embarrassed in 2022 to deliver one of the most memorable showdowns between these two historic rivals.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Red River Rivalry's 8.1 million viewers eclipses Alabama-Texas A&M