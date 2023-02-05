How Oklahoma and Texas’ 2023 recruiting classes stack up with the SEC

The hope was that the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns would make the move to the SEC for the 2024 college football season. But after negotiations stalled during Big 12 meetings earlier this week, the Sooners and Longhorns look like they won’t make the move until 2025.

If they don’t make the move until 2025, the 2023 recruiting class will be in their third year in Norman, providing the foundation for the Oklahoma Sooners’ team that will make the transition. Guys like Jackson Arnold, Adepoju Adebawore, and Peyton Bowen will be in their collegiate prime, which should allow the Sooners to make a smooth move to their new conference home.

If the 2023 composite rankings from 247Sports are any indications, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will have little problem fitting in. Here’s a look at how the Red River rivals stack up with the SEC in the 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores band plays during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 52

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 21

The Vanderbilt recruiting class isn’t as good as it was a year ago when they finished No. 32 in the 247Sports composite. Vanderbilt will need their three-star players to develop into stars if they want to be competitive in the SEC.

Missouri Tigers

Jan 3, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham (left) and wide receiver L’Damian Washington (2) celebrate the victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2014 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Missouri won 41-31. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 33

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 5

Three-stars: 13

Missouri did a solid job on the recruiting trail, but missing out on both Cayden Green and Adepoju Adebawore and watching them go south to Norman is akin to Oklahoma losing out on Bai Jobe to Michigan State. Hard to miss out on the top in-state prospects.

Kentucky Wildcats

UK head football coach Mark Stoops talked about his team’s prospects for the upcoming season during a Media Day event at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Aug. 3, 2022. Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

National rank: No. 31

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 8

Three-stars: 11

The addition of four blue-chip players will help the Kentucky defense take a step forward.

Ole Miss Rebels

Nov 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts while a play is revewed during the fourth quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 27

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 6

Three-stars: 8

Ole Miss has a light recruiting class in total signees but ended up with the No. linebacker in the cycle in Suntarine Perkins.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate with the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 25

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 4

Three-stars: 22

Mississippi State’s class got a boost from several top junior college additions in the 2023 cycle. Safety Isaac Smith and quarterback Chris Parson are the players to watch in the cycle.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 22

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 8

Three-stars: 12

The Razorbacks took a step forward on the recruiting trail in 2023. They landed one more four-star player than they did in 2022 and signed three players in the top 15 at their position.

Auburn Tigers

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate an Aggies score against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 17

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 10

Three-stars: 11

Auburn’s been in a bit of turmoil over the last couple of years, but they’re hoping the hiring of Hugh Freeze will provide some stability moving forward.

South Carolina Gamecocks

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

National rank: No. 17

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 11

Three-stars: 12

Shane Beamer has put his recruiting chops on display since taking the job at South Carolina. After picking up wins in the regular season over Tennessee and Clemson, they picked up a big signing on national signing day in Nyckoles Harbor. The Olympic hopeful brings incredible talent to Columbia.

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 15

Five-stars: 2

Four-stars: 11

Three-stars: 6

The Aggies picked up a huge win over the Sooners by landing David Hicks. They’re building an impressive defensive front, but will the offense make enough strides to make them competitive in the SEC?

Florida Gators

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 14

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 18

Three-stars: 2

It’s unfortunate, but Billy Napier’s 2023 recruiting class will be remembered for the loss of Jaden Rashada. Rashada’s story at Florida is a cautionary tale for collectives.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea and Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel meet at mid field after a shutout win by the Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 10

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 12

Three-stars: 12

Josh Heupel created an offensive juggernaut in Knoxville and were one of the best teams in the nation in 2023. That won’t slow down after the Volunteers got a signature from Nico Iamaleava.

LSU Tigers

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly checks the replay screen during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 6

Five-stars: 2

Four-stars: 16

Three-stars: 7

Brian Kelly’s move from Notre Dame to LSU provided instant results as the Tigers made it to the SEC championship in year one. LSU is one of just six teams in the nation with multiple five-star signees in the class.

Oklahoma Sooners

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates as his team defeats the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final seconds of Bedlam at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

National rank: No. 4

Five-stars: 3

Four-stars: 14

Three-stars: 9

Bouyed by three five-star players and 10 blue-chip defenders, Brent Venables created the highest-rated recruiting class in the modern era for the Oklahoma Sooners. When the Oklahoma Sooners do eventually join the SEC, this group will be the corp of that transition.

Texas Longhorns

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks off the field with director of football administration Kyrah McCowan after the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 3

Five-stars: 4

Four-stars: 13

Three-stars: 7

Recruiting has never been the problem at Texas. Putting it together to create a consistent winner has. Steve Sarkisian earned a signature from the top quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports. A lot will be riding on Arch Manning to live up to the hype.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after their 50-30 victory over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Five-stars: 5

Four-stars: 17

Three-stars: 4

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs continue to do yeoman’s work on the recruiting trail. Kirby Smart is bringing in 22 blue-chip prospects, including 13 on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: No. 1

Five-stars: 9

Four-stars: 18

Three-stars: 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide are a machine. Nine five-star signees is nearly double the Georgia Bulldogs. A total of 27 blue-chip players is also a ridiculous number. They have an incredible 18 players that were ranked top 10 at their position by 247Sports.

