Oklahoma ‘team to beat’ for IMG Academy 5-star DT David Stone

With Nwaneri Williams now off the board after announcing his commitment to Missouri, the best defensive line prospect still available in the class of 2024 is IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star DT David Stone.

Stone has offers from 34 different programs, including Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama. However, according to Adam Gorney at Rivals, the Sooners are the team to beat in Stone’s recruitment.

“Six programs remain in Stone’s recruitment but Oklahoma is the team to beat – and it’s even more important for the Sooners to land some defensive line help after Nwaneri went to Missouri. It would be a stunner now if on Aug. 26 Stone doesn’t pick the Sooners.”

For what it’s worth, On3’s prediction model also has Oklahoma as the favorite for Stone’s commitment at 79.1%, followed by Michigan State at 15.4%, then Florida (1.6%) and Miami (1.3%).

ESPN is the highest on Stone and they have him ranked even higher than Williams at his position, putting him at No. 1 there as well as No. 6 nationally in the class of 2024. None of the four major recruiting services have Stone ranked any lower than No. 13 nationally.

For now, Oklahoma’s class of 2024 has 19 hard commits and ranks No. 16 in the national recruiting rankings.

