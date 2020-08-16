Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra unretires from football, enters transfer portal

After calling it quits due to a history of concussions, one of the nation’s best tight ends is returning to football. Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced Saturday that he is unretiring and entering the transfer portal.

“This is something that I have been thinking about since the day I stepped away,” Calcaterra wrote. “I owed myself the time to reflect on the best decision for me. Ultimately, my love and passion for the game, and my desire to accomplish my goals are the reasons for my return.”

Calcaterra, who was seen as a legitimate draft prospect entering last season, earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore in 2018, in which he posted 396 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 26 catches. He was limited to just five games last year, eventually announcing his retirement in November.

What Calcaterra’s announcement does not address if his change of heart was prompted by an improved outlook with concussions. Calcaterra mentioned “countless hours visiting with OU medical professionals and specialists around the country” when he initially announced his retirement.

Calcaterra has since graduated from Oklahoma and will hit the market as a grad transfer. He had previously said he plans to move back to his native Southern California to become a firefighter, but he apparently wasn’t ready to say goodbye to football just yet.

