Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra retires from football due to multiple concussions

Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra is retiring from football due to multiple concussions sustained throughout his career.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Calcaterra said his most recent concussion occurred “over a month ago” during practice and that he has had his “fair share” of concussions over the years. Calcaterra, who has not played since Oklahoma’s Oct. 5 game against Kansas, ultimately made the decision to step away from the game after working with medical professionals in recent weeks.

“I spent countless hours visiting with OU medical professionals and specialists around the country. Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that it would be best for me to step away from the game,” Calcaterra said. “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

To everybody who's been a part of my football journey, Thank You.



Philippians 1:6 pic.twitter.com/OmOlUsLiMV — Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 22, 2019

Calcaterra was a first-team all-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018 when he caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns — including the decisive one-handed touchdown grab in the Big 12 title game against Texas.

In five games in 2019, he totaled five catches for 79 yards. Overall during his time at OU, Calcaterra compiled 41 catches for 637 yards and nine scores.

In his video, Calcaterra said he is on track to graduate from Oklahoma in May. From there, he plans to head back to his native Southern California to become a firefighter.

Oklahoma, ranked No. 9 in the country, hosts TCU on Saturday. At 9-1, the Sooners need to win their last two regular season games and the Big 12 title game — likely a rematch against Baylor — to have a chance of returning to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra answers a question during an NCAA college football media day in Norman, Okla., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

