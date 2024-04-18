Oklahoma targets among ESPN’s top 25 transfers in the spring window

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been shy about making additions to the roster via the transfer portal during Brent Venables tenure. Though the program would like to build through the high school ranks, they’ve also been proactive and opportunistic in the transfer portal with Venables at the helm.

This offseason, they’ve already added a player in Deion Burks, who looks like he’ll start at wide receiver for the Sooners in 2024. Oklahoma’s brought in a number of offensive linemen who could crack the starting lineup as well. But the Sooners are still looking to fortify their ranks in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

The Sooners are set to host a number of high school and transfer prospects this spring and several were included in ESPN’s top 25 transfer portal players (ESPN+).

No. 6 Damonic Williams, DT

Even at his size, he still possesses good quickness and explosive pop off the ball to shed and penetrate opponents’ backfields. He plays with a motor as well, chasing plays down laterally and is very active in the trenches. With the physical tools and consistency he has shown in just two seasons in Fort Worth, Williams could be one of the biggest defensive targets in this spring cycle. – Billy Tucker, ESPN

Williams was incredibly productive in his first two seasons at TCU, showing off the ability to stop the run and rush the passer from the nose tackle position. He could come in and immediately upgrade the Sooners defensive interior with talent but lacks experience.

No. 20 Philip Blidi, DT

He signed with Texas Tech, immediately contributed and continued to do so while in Lubbock, appearing in at least 10 games in each of his three seasons there. He transferred to Indiana last season and started 11 games with a big increase in production. He tallied 30 tackles (seventh on the team) with four tackles for loss. – Tucker, ESPN

Like Williams, Blidi has been a productive player in his collegiate career. He’s also a legit nose tackle that could help supplement what the Sooners are going to get from Da’Jon Terry.

No. 22 Branson Hickman, OL

With over 30 starts in his career at SMU, he was a second-team All-AAC performer in 2023. Hickman is a good technician and competitor with knowledge to make line of scrimmage calls and adjustments. – Tucker, ESPN

The Oklahoma Sooners have questions along the offensive line as things stand right now. That doesn’t mean they couldn’t answer them at the spring game or by the time Oklahoma kicks off the 2024 regular season. But if they feel like they need more interior offensive line help, Hickman could provide a solution, especially at center. The loss of Troy Everett took an experienced voice off the field.

This is a big weekend for the Sooners, with more than 70 in attendance, according to the folks at OUInsider. Williams and Hickman are expected to be in Norman along with another transfer portal target Jermayne Lole.

If the Sooners can knock this weekend out of the park, they could move the needle in several recruitments that will impact both the Sooners’ short-term and long-term future.

