Oklahoma target Trystan Haynes sets commitment date of May 7th

Trystan Haynes is one of the best cornerback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, and on May 7, he will decide where to take his talents for his college football career.

Haynes is a certified Oklahoma kid who plays his high school ball at powerhouse, Carl Albert, alongside several other Division 1 players, such as Sooner commits Marcus James and Trynae Washington.

With his decision less than five days away, the Sooners look to be in the driver’s seat to earn the verbal commitment from the long, athletic, four-star cornerback. Oklahoma’s most significant threats in this recruitment are Notre Dame, Miami, and Texas A&M.

Oklahoma offered Haynes in January of 2023 and has been in the mix ever since. Multiple unofficial visits and trips to see Haynes and his teammates play have helped cultivate and build a close relationship.

Jay Valai and the Sooners’ defensive staff have the edge in recruiting predictions. Tides changed from Notre Dame earlier this week back to the Crimson and Cream.

If Oklahoma lands Haynes, it will likely complete the Sooners pursuit of cornerbacks for the 2025 class, and they’ll move on to 2026.

Adding Haynes to the mix would give Oklahoma a commitment from a consensus four-star prospect and the state’s number four player, ranked No. 151, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire