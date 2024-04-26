Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton named Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 NFL first round pick

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Guyton as their 2024 first round pick during the NFL draft on Thursday.

TIMELINE: What happened in the 8 years since the murder of Ron Horaney?

The Dallas Cowboys’ first pick of this year’s draft comes in at No. 29 overall after losing in the wild card round against the Green Bay Packers 32-48. The Cowboys finished the 2023 season with a 12-5 record and have yet to go to the Super Bowl since 1995.

Originally having the No. 24 pick, the Cowboys decided to trade to No. 29 with the Detroit Lions.

No. 29, overall, 1st round: Tyler Guyton

Guyton will sport the Cowboys jersey during the upcoming season. Guyton is an Oklahoma tackle that comes from Manor, Texas.

KETK will be following the rest of the draft, check back here on Friday for the overall picks for round two and three.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.