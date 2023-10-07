Oklahoma stuns Texas, upends Longhorns’ undefeated season

Oklahoma beat Texas. It wasn’t a game in which the Longhorns didn’t show up. The Sooners just beat them.

The Oklahoma coaching staff led by Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby had all the answers against Texas. The Sooners’ masterful coaching job had their team a step ahead of the Longhorns at every turn. Frankly, it was as bad of a coaching mismatch as last year’s game for much of the four-quarter battle.

While the Longhorns are 5-1 and could have another shot at the Sooners, the game leaves salt-like sting in the wound for Texas.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel played great football making several conversions on the ground as well as through the air. Gabriel finished the game 23-for-38 with 285 passing yards and a touchdown through the air. He added 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Despite the 3-0 turnover margin, Texas climbed its way back from down 27-17. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers had three turnovers on the day.

Ewers battled back to finish 31-for-37 with 346 yards and a touchdown after a 24 of 25 stretch to end the game. Ultimately, the -3 turnover margin was too much to overcome.

Oklahoma proved to be much better than expected this season. Credit Sooners head coach Brent Venables for the job he has done to bring the team back to championship caliber football.

Texas falls to 5-1 with a likely fall out of the Top 10 next week. The Longhorns will have a bye week to regroup before a road trip to face the Houston Cougars.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire