Oklahoma stays hot on recruiting trail with commit from 2024 four-star safety from Texas

Oklahoma started its 2024 class in March with the commitment of four-star corner Jeremiah Newcombe out of Arizona. It continued into April when four-star QB Michael Hawkins, three-star WR KJ Daniels, and three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry committed to the Sooners.

The run continues for Oklahoma as four-star safety Jaydan Hardy joins the 2024 class after his commitment on Saturday while at the spring game.

Hardy hails from Lewisville, Texas, and picked Oklahoma over SMU, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaydan Hardy tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’0 175 S from Lewisville, TX chose the Sooners over Texas A&M, Tennessee, & others. “24K all day every day. Golden is a lifestyle.”https://t.co/Q92u1oIp0Q pic.twitter.com/LW355h0X5f — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2023

Hardy is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety that showed the versatility to line up in the nickel and the box as a run defender and showcased the range to play deep for his high school team. He also played corner and doubled as a two-way player that made plays at wide receiver and lined up as quarterback. In short, Hardy is a multi-faceted athlete. For the 2022 season, he was the Texas District 6-6A Co-MVP as a junior.

Coach Jasy Valai led the charge for Hardy, with Brandon Hall as his wingman. Hardy ranks as the No. 132 ranked player in the country on 247Sports and has a 247Sports composite ranking of 162. Things began to pick up for Hardy in late March as four predictions were logged in Oklahoma’s favor to land the talented defensive back in two days. On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman tossed his hat into the mix by predicting Hardy would be a Sooner, while three crystal balls were placed from insiders at 247Sports.

The Sooners continue to rise in recruiting rankings have they have now crossed into the top 30 nationally in team recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire