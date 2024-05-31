Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II featured in latest 'EA Sports College Football 25' video

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has received the video game treatment.

The Cowboys' superstar running back and Doak Walker Award winner was a big part of the latest video for the upcoming "EA Sports College Football 25" video game to be released this summer.

Gordon is the first player seen in the new video, which highlights gameplay and more. Running the football in Boone Pickens Stadium, he unleashes his spin move to get past a defender and move closer to the end zone.

Gordon is later featured showing he has added abilities in his side step and balance. He's also considered a "workhorse," which helps him in the new wear and tear mode in the game.

The trailer is nearly five minutes long and is narrated by Kirk Herbstreit.

It also shows OU quarterback Jackson Arnold suffer an injury inside Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. There is also a quick glimpse of gameplay in the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Rivalry matchup with Texas.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon featured in 'College Football 25' video