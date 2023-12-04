Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says Texas A&M uncertainy 'very unusual' for Texas Bowl prep

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy doesn’t quite know what to expect from Texas A&M as he gets set to prepare his Oklahoma State football team for its Texas Bowl opponent.

Gundy gave his players the week off, so the coaching staff will orchestrate a plan for the 15 bowl practices OSU is granted prior to the Dec. 27 game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

While much of the month will be used as prep time for young players to boost their knowledge and understanding of schemes ahead of spring practice next March, the 20th-ranked Cowboys must also get ready to face a Texas A&M squad that is in the middle of a coaching staff overhaul.

“I have done a little bit just trying to get some guidelines on the bowl,” Gundy said. “I haven’t even gotten into what we’re facing, other than I know a little bit about Texas A&M’s defense just from hearing guys down the hallway.

“I’m not sure where they’re at with their coaches. I’m not sure who’s available to them. I’m not sure if the new coach coming in is gonna coach ‘em. I think we have to wait and see where we’re at about a week from now and then try to decipher through what we think could potentially be game plans.”

Former Duke coach Mike Elko — previously the Texas A&M defensive coordinator from 2018-21 — has been hired to replace Jimbo Fisher, who was fired last month. But it is expected that interim coach Elijah Robinson will serve as head coach through the bowl game.

OSU coach Mike Gundy arrives at AT&T Stadium on Saturday before the Big 12 Championship Game, which OSU lost to Texas 49-21. Gundy and the Cowboys face Texas A&M on Dec. 27 in the Texas Bowl in Houston.

However, other staff changes could begin to happen for the staff members not expected to be retained by Elko. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has already been announced in the same role at Arkansas, and others could be on the move over the coming days and weeks.

This marks the third straight bowl game OSU has faced an opponent in the middle of a coaching transition.

“Very unusual,” Gundy said. “It’s just a different time now. We’re in a different time, a different day and age.

“Playing in bowl games and the staff being broken up is just kinda weird. All we can do is the best we can and move forward and try to keep as much of the pageantry and amateurism as possible.”

Gundy not anticipating major roster changes

As of Monday afternoon when Gundy spoke to the media for his Texas Bowl introductory press conference, only one scholarship player had announced plans to enter the transfer portal.

Junior defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. announced his intentions on social media. Otherwise, Monday — the first day for the transfer portal to be open — was quiet in Stillwater.

Gundy expects that to be the case throughout the month, adding that he plans to know who he will have for the bowl game when the team returns to practice next Monday.

“I am anticipating a large, large majority of our team playing in this bowl,” he said. “But over the last two or three years, I think we all would agree that we don’t know anything for sure until it’s there in front of us.

“Hopefully we’ll know in the next four or five days.”

OSU running back Jaden Nixon, right, missed the Big 12 title game loss to Texas due to a "personal reason."

Gundy hopeful Jaden Nixon plays in bowl game

OSU’s Jaden Nixon did not travel with the team to the Big 12 title game on Saturday, but Gundy remains hopeful the second-string running back will be with the team for the bowl.

“He had a personal reason for not being here,” Gundy said. “His health is fine. We’d love to have him back and hopefully he’ll head back over here. I’m anticipating seeing him in the next three to four days. And then he and I can sit down and talk, and then hopefully he’ll be back to practicing with us next week.”

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound redshirt sophomore, Nixon was the primary backup to breakout star Ollie Gordon II. Nixon finished the regular season with 320 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, plus another 230 kickoff return yards.

Talented Texas A&M defense looming

As of now, the majority of Texas A&M’s defensive coaching staff remains in place, and that has been the strength of that squad all year.

The Aggies rank ninth nationally in total yards allowed, giving up 295.0 per game.

And while Gundy hasn’t gotten into breaking down tape on his next opponent yet, he’s been hearing the whispers around the coaches’ offices.

“I heard somebody down the hallway say that this defense looks like Texas did last week,” Gundy said. “So I turned around and went the other way. I didn't wanna hear it.”

OSU had 281 total yards in the 49-21 loss to Texas on Saturday. Like the Longhorns, A&M is strong in the middle with defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

While the Cowboys are led by Gordon, the nation’s top rusher with 1,614 yards, Texas A&M has allowed just two opponents, LSU and Tennessee, to rush for more than 150 yards in a game.

