Oklahoma State's blowout loss to UCF exposes Cowboys' lingering shortcomings

Nov. 11—After Joe Frazier handed Muhammad Ali his first loss in the "Fight of the Century," he was hospitalized for nearly a month. Because if The Greatest was going to lose, he would make it a loss worthy of remembrance.

Central Florida punched Oklahoma State in the jaw with an eight-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive. And when UCF's defense shut down OSU's haymaker, forcing an Ollie Gordon fumble, the Cowboys had no counterpunch.

Saturday's 45-3 loss is one OSU fans will want to forget as quickly as possible, and a Bedlam win certainly helps.

But for the coaches and players, who still have a reasonable path to the Big 12 Championship Game, the final score shows the problems that South Alabama exposed haven't been fully addressed.

"There's a huge advantage when you score first because you put pressure immediately on the other team," quarterback Alan Bowman said. "You always felt like they were in the driver's seat, and we always felt like we were having to catch up."

Since the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, the Cowboys are 10-3 when they score the first touchdown and 2-8 when their opponent does.

After Gordon's fumble, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee needed a rush attempt and three completions to put the ball in the end zone. OSU has struggled with pass defense and tackling all season.

"We just got to play complimentary football a lot better, and I know we will," linebacker Xavier Benson said. "We just got to fix it. Nothing more to it but to get back to work and keep fighting."

Down 14-0, the Cowboys offense became one dimensional — something Mike Gundy has said is its weakness — as Bowman and Garret Rangel threw 38 of their combined 39 passes from that point on.

If the South Alabama loss had just happened a week ago, it would be more of the same and there would be no reason for optimism. But this same roster responded unlike any other in Mike Gundy's career, the 19-year coach said after the Bedlam win.

The good news, which Gundy delivered to Cowboy Radio Network, is that there's still time for the players to respond again. The Cowboys travel to Houston next week and host BYU in the regular-season finale.

"They've been challenged and faced with adversity that they haven't had in two months, and so that just is gonna define who we are," Gundy said. "I also told them I've had my butt kicked before, which I have, and unfortunately, I'll probably have my butt kicked again in the future."

Bowman, the locker room's emotional stabilizer, said they're going to embrace that challenge.

"All year, we've kind of been the 'revenge tour,' comeback kids. Nobody believed in us but ourselves, and we're right back to where we were in that exact moment," Bowman said. "We have a lot to play for, we're going to get back to what we do and (it's) only up from here."