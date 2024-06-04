Oklahoma State's bats go quiet in Stillwater Regional Final loss to Florida

Jun. 3—Nolan Schubart had the moment that could have vaulted Oklahoma State toward a Super Regional waiting for him. The Cowboys, with a slumping offense, loaded the bases against Florida's withering bullpen in the fifth inning.

The sophomore outfielder, who had five RBI in the first two Stillwater Regional games, fouled out to the catcher.

But it was no big deal. Zach Ehrhard was up with only one out.

The righty-against-lefty matchup favored Ehrhard, Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said, and the junior outfielder had six RBI in the regional games. He got his seventh on a fly out to left field as Tyler Wulfert tagged up from third base.

Aidan Meola then struck out on a full count with the tying run stranded on second base, ending the OSU's best chance at putting pressure on the Gators.

The Cowboys (42-19) went 1 for 12 the rest of the way and watched the team that snuck into the NCAA tournament celebrate a 4-2 win Monday on OSU's home field. The loss marked the third year in a row in which OSU failed to win a regional as host.

"We weren't able to put together the type of attack today that I envisioned us bringing to the table," OSU coach Josh Holliday said. "They did a nice job of navigating their way through some jams where we had some runners on base and kept us at bay, and we weren't able to flip the momentum."

The Cowboys were 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position over the final two games — both against Florida.

"You can certainly point to that," Holliday said.

Florida (33-28) struggled through a hangover all season as the 2023 national runner-up. The Gators were 13-17 in SEC play and were one of the last teams in the tournament.

O'Sullivan had limited options within his pitching staff as Florida played three games in 28 hours. He gave the starting nod to redshirt freshman Jake Clemente.

Clemente threw 19 pitches during Friday's loss, 14 of which were balls. He was motivated to bounce back.

Florida's transfer outfielder Ashton Wilson was named the Stillwater Regional MVP. He came into the tournament batting .231, but hit .429 over the weekend with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs.

Wilson said the series win over OSU proved Florida belongs.

"We all have some fight in us," he said.

Everybody in orange hurt following the stunning loss. A team that turned do-or-die into a Big 12 Conference tournament championship a week ago was confident going into a game that ended with hugs and goodbyes.

Carson Benge hugged his teammates and coaches for perhaps the last time as he is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Ehrhard fought back tears as he tried to find the words to describe what the team meant to him.

"I bonded and got close with so many guys on this team," he said. "This program has done more than I could have ever asked for, and it has made me a better player. It has made me a better person."

Holliday said he'll remember this team for more than how it ended its season, while acknowledging reality.

"Ultimately, the final result is what we're chasing," he said. "It's hard to put into words how much it stings to lose right now because of how much fun and how much value the time is spent together with this group. That is the single most enjoyable thing. ...

"I'll remember the relationships I watched them form. I'll remember the growth and emergence of numerous young men who came in here that were looking to find something and found it here."