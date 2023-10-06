Was Oklahoma State's 48-0 loss to Kansas State in 2022 the beginning of the end?

Oct. 5—On Oct. 29, 2022, when Oklahoma State played Kansas State, Mike Gundy walked into what became the worst loss of his career.

48-0.

Gundy's success is nearly unmatched at a school like Oklahoma State. His number of bowl wins (11) is third-most among active coaches, which has made the feeling of entitlement inside Boone Pickens Stadium unmatched, too.

Gundy is the victim of his own success. He has raised the expectations of what's possible so high that the stretch OSU has been on since the embarrassment in Manhattan, Kansas, nearly a year ago is unacceptable to many.

The No. 11-ranked Cowboys had just come back to beat No. 20 Texas. They were winners of 20 in a 23-game stretch — the only losses were to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa (of course), Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff-bound TCU in double overtime on the road.

The Big 12 was as wide open as it had been in a dozen years, and Oklahoma State was poised to make another run.

But the cracks first revealed themselves after the game, though they went mostly unnoticed. Gundy said quarterback Spencer Sanders was dealing with an undisclosed injury, and star safety Jason Taylor II injured his knee while making the game-sealing interception.

Sanders then was 13 of 26 for 147 yards and an interception before suffering an injury to his shoulder and leaving the Kansas State game. His career at OSU would never be the same.

KSU's backup quarterback, Will Howard, threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn added 158 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

"We got our butts kicked," Gundy said postgame. "... That will be more of a boost for us than anything."

Since that Texas game, the Cowboys are 3-7. They haven't scored 30 points. They're boring.

Most jarring is that a Gundy-coached team, which Nebraska coach Matt Rhule recently called one of the greats for being one step ahead of everybody, now seems to be a step behind.

Here's how things have gone at the start of OSU games since beating Texas:

* at Kansas State: Trailed 35-0 at half (lost 48-0)

* at Kansas: Trailed 24-7 at half (lost 37-16)

* vs Iowa State: Led 10-7 at half (won 20-14)

* at Oklahoma: Trailed 28-0 late in first quarter, 28-3 at half (lost 28-13)

* vs West Virginia: Led 10-7 at half (lost 24-19)

* vs Wisconsin: Trailed 17-7 at half (lost 24-17)

* vs Central Arkansas: Led 13-0 at half (won 27-13)

* at Arizona State: Trailed 15-10 at half (won 27-15)

* vs South Alabama: Trailed 23-0 at half (lost 33-7)

* at Iowa State: Trailed 20-14 late in second quarter (lost 34-27)

That's seven early deficits in 10 games, one late win with a hampered Spencer Sanders, one comeback against a true freshman quarterback making his second-ever start and one two-score halftime lead over an FCS team.

Less than two years after Gundy proclaimed "We've got a logo, too" on the Fiesta Bowl Stage, OSU is a team that looks so different.

Its offense has no difference makers at key offensive positions like quarterback and offensive line. Explosive plays from the skill positions are infrequent.

In back-to-back games, the defense gave up 243 rush yards to South Alabama and 348 pass yards to Iowa State.

So where does OSU go from here?

The schedule only gets more difficult. The 17-season bowl streak is in serious jeopardy, and the transfer portal is an ever-looming threat for another mass exodus.

And then there's the situation at quarterback.

The three-man rotation was a fun novelty. Alan Bowman has seemingly taken the job and said consistency, no matter the starter, is better. The last time Bowman played at Boone Pickens Stadium, the fans booed him relentlessly. We'll see how he's received Friday.

No one in the preseason media poll, except for one anonymous voter, expected the Cowboys to win the Big 12 this season. But they were expected to make progress, to improve the run game and be competitive.

Everything they hoped to do in that regard is still a possibility, if everything goes according to their preseason plans.

But what if defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo can't adjust faster than Jim Knowles? What if Bowman can't make up for the reps he lost in the first three games? What if, despite adjusting the schemes, the offensive line just can't execute pass protects or run blocks well enough?

Maybe they can, but at the end of this season, will 48-0 stand out as the moment OSU's program unraveled or the start of an uncharacteristic slump?

The Cowboys have the chance to determine which it will be, starting Friday with the rematch.

Marcus Trevino is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at mtrevino@stwnewspress.com.