Oklahoma State wrestling lands NCAA pins leader Wyatt Hendrickson via transfer portal

STILLWATER — The first notable recruit for new Oklahoma State wrestling coach David Taylor is a big one in more ways than one.

Former Air Force heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson, who led the nation in pins the last three years, committed to the Cowboys over the weekend.

Hendrickson has one year of eligibility remaining following an Air Force career in which he qualified for the NCAA Championships all four years.

He is a two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 champion with 84 wins over the last three seasons, 53 of which were via pin.

While it remains unclear how the OSU roster will shake out in the aftermath of coach John Smith’s retirement and the hiring of Taylor, the Cowboys had Konner Doucet as their starter at heavyweight last season, with highly touted freshman Christian Carroll backing him up. Doucet has two years of eligibility remaining and Carroll redshirted, so he has four seasons left. Carroll has already put together a strong offseason, winning the 97-kilogram weight class at the Last Chance Olympic Team Trials Qualifier last month.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State wrestling lands NCAA pins leader Wyatt Hendrickson