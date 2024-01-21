Oklahoma State wrestling: Cowboys erase slow start to rout Oregon State

STILLWATER — Oregon State wrestler Brandon Kaylor mocked the Oklahoma State crowd with an “O-S-U” chant after pinning his Cowboy opponent to start Sunday’s dual at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Two matches later, Oregon State’s Cleveland Belton stretched the front of his singlet after his victory to make sure Cowboy fans could see the Beavers logo across his chest.

But that was the end of the excitement for the visiting squad.

Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State won the remaining seven matches on the way to a 27-9 victory over No. 16 Oregon State. The win improved the Cowboys to 8-0 in duals this season.

After falling behind 9-5 through three matches, the Pokes responded with authority, posting three sudden-victory wins, a tiebreaker win and a major decision over the final seven matches.

Six of Oklahoma State’s wins were one-score victories.

“Not enough of what I was hoping to see,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “But I will say this, it’s good to win one-point matches rather than lose them, and that’s important.”

More: Young Oklahoma State wrestling team leaning on Daton Fix's talent, guidance

Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith was glad to get the 27-9 victory over Oregon State on Sunday, but he was frustrated his wrestlers found themselves in so many tight matches.

The dual was well in hand before the most anticipated matchup of the day arrived at 184 pounds.

The Cowboys’ second-ranked Dustin Plott defeated fourth-ranked Trey Munoz 4-3 thanks to a third-period takedown.

It had been a challenging week for Plott, who missed a couple days of workouts with an illness.

“I was sick most of the week, then came back and was really super-excited for this match,” Plott said. “Coming off illness, a little bit of adversity, I really liked that component, too. I knew if I could get through this today, I could find a way under a lot of different conditions.”

Plott is Oklahoma State’s highest ranked individual, and since suffering an upset loss on Dec. 1, he has reeled off 11 straight wins with seven of them against ranked opponents.

“I don’t think it was a great match,” Smith said. “He didn’t do what he really does pretty well, and that’s moving his feet offensively. He was out of the wrestling room two days this week… so that’s what I liked — I like the fact that there’s no way he could’ve won that match in the past.

“I like that he’s growing and he’s trusting himself and believes in what he can do.”

Oklahoma State got bonus points from Daton Fix with a technical fall at 133 pounds and Izzak Olejnik, who had a major decision at 165. Sammy Alvarez (149), Brayden Thompson (174), Luke Surber (197) and heavyweight Konner Doucet all came through with overtime wins.

Smith made a late decision to insert Alvarez, a senior transfer from Rutgers, over Jordan Williams, a redshirt freshman, in response to the upset loss at 141 pounds moments earlier.

More: Oklahoma State wrestling: Cowboys pull road upset at NC State

Oklahoma State 133-pound wrestler Daton Fix celebrates his win over OU's Tony Madrigal at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Feb. 20, 2022.

“I wanted to go with a little bit of experience,” Smith said. “Really felt like we needed a little older guy, and he got us the win.”

Alvarez has been in the lineup for the last three duals after Williams had been the mainstay through the early part of the season. But Smith sees that being a week-to-week decision as the Cowboys reach the challenging final stretch of their schedule.

“I like the process that Jordan Williams has been doing,” Smith said. “We’ll continue to keep an eye on both of them.”

Surber has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, and didn’t appear to be fully healthy, yet fought through for a 9-6 overtime decision.

The ninth-ranked Doucet brought the day to a thrilling finish with his victory in the first tiebreaker overtime period against No. 11 Boone McDermott.

Likewise, Thompson offered some drama, scoring the winning takedown on Matthew Olguin with just 6 seconds left in the sudden-victory period.

Olguin came into the day ranked 13th at 165 pounds but moved up to 174 to fill the void created when former Cowboy Travis Wittlake, now with Oregon State, was severely injured earlier this month.

Wittlake, who wrestled at Oklahoma State from 2019-23, suffered multiple broken bones in his leg and back while working on a pickup in early January. The jack holding up the pickup gave way, and the pickup fell on the wrestler.

Oklahoma State is back on the home mat twice next week, hosting No. 23 Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Friday and No. 4 Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

More: Why coaches who know Paul Randolph call him a 'home run hire' for Oklahoma State football

Oklahoma State wrestling results

At Gallagher-Iba Arena

Sunday

Oklahoma State 27, Oregon State 9

125: Brandon Kaylor, ORST, pinned Troy Spratley, 4:47

133: Daton Fix, OKST, tech. fall, Gabe Whisenhunt, 22-6 (6:01)

141: Cleveland Belton, ORST, dec. Tagen Jamison, 4-3

149: Sammy Alvarez, OKST, dec. Nash Singleton, 4-1, SV

157: Teague Travis, OKST, dec. Isaiah Crosby, 4-2

165: Izzak Olejnik, OKST, major dec., Kekana Fouret, 10-1

174: Brayden Thompson, OKST, dec. Matthew Olguin, 4-1, SV

184: Dustin Plott, OKST, dec. Trey Munoz, 4-2

197: Luke Surber, OKST, dec. Justin Rademacher, 9-6, SV

HWT: Konner Doucet, dec. Boone McDermott, 2-1, TB

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State wrestling: Cowboys rout Oregon State