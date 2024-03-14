Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith talks about NCAA championship brackets
Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith talks about NCAA championship brackets
Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith talks about NCAA championship brackets
You're already going to fill out a bracket, so why not do it on Yahoo, where you'll have TWO free-to-play chances at $25,000 with our men's and women's tourney contests.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
The Cowboys' lackluster offseason continues.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
St. John's is on a tear since Rick Pitino's February tirade and is one of this year's teams to avoid in the early rounds.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
How will this loss affect Tennessee's place in next week's NCAA tournament?
In today's edition: The NWSL season kicks off, what's next for Bronny James, the mysterious case of the bobblehead burglars, and more.
Two rules issues involving drops dogged McIlroy, who nonetheless managed to finish the Players' first day in a tie for the lead.
The Yankees ace avoided a worst-case scenario.
Beyond South Carolina, who will get the No. 1 seeds? Who will get to host? The selection committee has its work cut out for it this week.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.
The fantasy basketball playoffs start for the vast majority of Yahoo leagues next week. Dan Titus breaks down his top three pieces of advice.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the streaky Dallas Mavericks, a new foundational player for the Atlanta Hawks and check in on the Most Improved Player race.
The pair received extensions through the 2027 season.
Desmond Ridder is on the move.
Coleman was unable to save the life of his dog, Hammer, in the fire.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.