Oklahoma State has win streak snapped in turnover-filled rout at UCF

Nov. 11—Perhaps Oklahoma State didn't head to Orlando with College Football Playoff aspirations in mind. With a logjam atop the country, and entering Saturday afternoon already the owners of two losses, a win for the Cowboys would've kept them on the path to the Big 12 Championship.

The scene at FBC Mortgage Stadium was all too familiar, though.

The Pokes were surging, squaring off with UCF on the heels of a seismic Bedlam win over rival Oklahoma seven days prior. Less than 13 months after OSU rallied to beat a ranked Texas squad before being dismantled by Kansas State the week after, the Cowboys were routed by the Knights, 45-3.

"It's just those games that you know you shouldn't lose," OSU star running back Ollie Gordon told Cowboy Radio Network. "And this was one of those that we shouldn't have lost."

The 42-point rout, which snapped OSU's five-game win streak, marks the Cowboys' largest loss of the season, surpassing a 33-7 defeat from South Alabam in Week 3. It's one of the worst losses of the Mike Gundy era, though a 48-0 loss at Kansas State in October 2022 gets to keep that title for at least another week.

"Anybody that worries, emotionally, about what just happened in this game is wasting their time. It's not gonna do any good, and all it'll do is make you upset," Gundy told CRN. "So, good news is: I'm counting on the sun coming up tomorrow and me being able to get to work and grinding, and that's what you do."

UCF (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) went into the matchup with one of the worst run defenses in the country, allowing an average of 211.8 yards a game entering Saturday. In what was figured to be an advantage for OSU (7-3, 5-2 Big 12), Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II had posted five straight 100-yard outings.

Against the Knights, the Heisman candidate was held to a total of 52 yards on 14 touches, including a season-worst 2.1 yards a carry.

After UCF opened the game with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, the Pokes made their way past midfield and into Knights territory behind a couple of surgical throws from Alan Bowman.

Then Gordon fumbled his second carry of the game, and UCF went up 14-0 four plays later.

"It just took us a minute to get started. By the time we could finally find our rhythm, it was already too late in the game," Gordon told CRN. "We just didn't come out firing how we normally do."

That was the beginning of the end for the Cowboys, who had three first-half turnovers — and four by the time the shellacking was over.

Bowman was intercepted on OSU's next drive. The Pokes punted on three straight possessions after that. Bowman, who finished 19 of 36 with 225 yards passing and three picks, had another pass tipped into the air and intercepted on the Cowboys' final drive before the break.

"I just think it was a lot of unfortunate events," Bowman told CRN. "It's just kind of one of those games where kind of everything went wrong and everything went right for them."

There was one moment when the Pokes had life. After winning the toss and deferring, OSU opened the second half with a 13-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal from Alex Hale.

Cowboys star linebacker Collin Oliver recorded a sack-fumble on Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to put OSU in business on the UCF 25. On the next play, the circumstances forcing the Cowboys to throw amid a torrential downpour, Bowman had another pass bounce off his intended target and picked off.

UCF running back RJ Harvey, who gouged the Cowboys for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, wiggled through the heart of OSU's defense and went 92 yards to the house right after to put the Knights up 31-3.

"At that point, we could've made it 24 to 10. Again, I don't know. They beat us, they beat us," Gundy told CRN. "But we just couldn't get over the hump, and that one was tough."

It snowballed, though. The Knights ended up posting 592 yards of offense. Plumlee was 11 of 16 with 299 yards passing and three touchdowns to go along with 14 carries for 74 yards rushing.

There was nothing the Cowboys could get going — neither side of the ball. They made the trip to Orlando on fire, and a rain-soaked, turnover-filled loss effectively put the Pokes on standby until they hit the road to play Houston.

OSU controlled its own destiny to the Big 12 Championship prior to Saturday, and, somewhere in a long line of tiebreakers, perhaps that's still true. But the Cowboys didn't do themselves any favors with the blowout loss, and they won't do themselves any favors if they allow any remnants of the rout to linger.

"We've gotta shower up and get on the bus. Gotta get on the plane. Gotta get our ass back home. Gotta get to bed," Gundy told CRN. "Then we've gotta get up and go to work."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.