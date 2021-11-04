Oklahoma State vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oklahoma State (7-1), West Virginia (4-4)

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The defense is the truth.

For years, Oklahoma State’s brand was almost all about the offense with a fun style and a ton of explosion. This one is more about keeping everyone in check – it has yet to allow more than 24 points – and grinding things out.

And it’s working.

It’s almost like the program is looking for more control in a college football world gone offensively mad.

The Cowboys are fantastic against the run, they’re a wall on third downs, and they bring more than enough pressure to be a constant problem in the backfield.

The ground game isn’t going to find a groove against this defensive bunch, and …

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers do a better job of controlling games than Oklahoma State does.

The Cowboys can rely on their defense, but that goes hand-in-hand with an offense that doesn’t take a whole ton of big chances. The big pass plays are there, but this isn’t an Oklahoma State O that’s going to throw 500 yards and 55 points on the board against anyone but Kansas.

West Virginia can play a little D, too. It’s great at getting into the backfield – Oklahoma State has issues allowing tackles for loss – and it’s also great at coming up with third down stops. It’s not as good as the Cowboys are, but they’re strong.

Story continues

No, there isn’t going to be enough of a running game to matter here, but the Mountaineers are winging it. Jarret Doege is on a nice roll, beating Iowa State with 370 yards and three scores and doing a better job of making things happen down the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Can West Virginia really keep this push going?

It was dead and done after three straight Big 12 losses, and then it whacked around TCU and went off on an Iowa State with a defense that’s every bit as strong as Oklahoma State’s.

The Cowboys gave up more than 300 passing yards once so far – the loss to Iowa State – and that’s what it’s going to take to pull this off.

It’s the third road game in four weeks for the program, West Virginia is at home for the second straight week, and …

Again, it’s about control. Oklahoma State wants to do it with its defense, but West Virginia leads the Big 12 in time of possession for a reason.

This is a going to be a blast.

The Mountaineers pull it out on a walk-off field goal.

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Prediction, Lines

West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 23

Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: Oklahoma State -49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4

