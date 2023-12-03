Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M in 2023 Texas Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

STILLWATER — For the third straight year, Oklahoma State will face a bowl opponent in the middle of a coaching transition.

The 20th-ranked Cowboys will face Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Texas Bowl, played at NRG Stadium in Houston and televised by ESPN.

Last month, Texas A&M cut ties with Jimbo Fisher — who was the head coach the last time OSU and Texas A&M met, also in the Texas Bowl, in 2019. Texas A&M won that game 24-21.

Last season, OSU played Wisconsin shortly after Luke Fickell was hired as its new coach, and the staff was still in transition during bowl season.

And in 2021, OSU took on a Notre Dame squad that had just lost Brian Kelly to LSU, with Marcus Freeman having assumed the head coaching duties.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Who will coach Texas A&M?

Elijah Robinson was named Texas A&M's interim coach and is expected to continue serving in that role through the bowl game.

The school has hired Duke’s Mike Elko as its permanent head coach, but reports suggest he will allow Robinson to run the show for the game.

Elko was the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M from 2018-21 under Fisher, while Robinson was the team’s defensive line coach during that same span. So the two have worked closely together for years.

Elko is reportedly expected to bring several coaches with him from Duke, though no official hires have been announced yet. That means the A&M coaching staff could continue to be in flux between now and the Texas Bowl.

Offense balanced without star power

One of the Aggies’ top offensive players is already said to be sitting out the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Receiver Ainias Smith, who ranks seventh in program history in receiving yards and eighth in all-purpose yards, will not play in the game.

Without Smith, the Aggies don’t have a receiver with more than 38 receptions on the season.

At quarterback Jaylan Henderson has appeared in just four games but went the distance in the regular-season finale against LSU. He went 25 of 35 for 294 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 16 times, but most of his gains were wiped out by lost yardage on four sacks.

The run game has been a balanced attack with three backs totaling between 94-97 carries. Amari Daniels has been the most productive with 514 yards and five touchdowns on a team-high 97 carries.

As a whole, the Texas A&M offense ranks 52nd nationally at 403.8 yards per game.

Edgerrin Cooper anchors defense

Edgerrin Cooper is one of the best linebackers in the SEC, which is saying something.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior leads the team with 83 tackles — nearly 20 more than the next player — including 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

He’s the key playmaker in a group that is a top-10 defense in terms of yardage, giving up 295 yards per game and allowing 21.3 points per game (ranked 30th).

The defensive line is stout as well, led by tackle McKinnley Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 325-pound senior. The Aggies have allowed 106.7 rushing yards per game this season, ranking 17th nationally.

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) gets in the face of Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne (1) after his is stopped short on a run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Series history

This will be the 29th meeting in the series, with Texas A&M leading 18-10, though OSU has won four of the last five.

The majority of the games came when Texas A&M was in the Big 12 from 1996 to 2011.

The series dates back to 1913 but was played just eight times prior to a 1981 showdown in the Independence Bowl.

This is the third bowl matchup, both of which have been won by Texas A&M.

OSU won the final four meetings as Big 12 opponents, then dropped the 2019 Texas Bowl, 24-21. That night, the Cowboys were quarterbacked by Dru Brown, who started the last three games of the season in place of injured starter Spencer Sanders.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M in 2023 Texas Bowl: Score prediction

Getting a gauge on how these teams match up isn’t easy.

Texas A&M played a tougher schedule, which ranks 15th nationally, while the Cowboys’ slate is 26th.

The teams have no common opponents to give any kind of hint on comparisons, but with the ongoing coaching movement, plus the potential for large numbers of transfer portal departures, Texas A&M is the less-settled program.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 21, Texas A&M 17

Texas Bowl

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at NRG Stadium in Houston (ESPN)

