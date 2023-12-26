Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M football: Our score predictions are in for Texas Bowl

HOUSTON — Another bowl game against a team in transition.

For the second straight season, Oklahoma State faces a team with a new coach and a lot of roster turnover in its bowl game.

Last year, it was Wisconsin. This time, it’s Texas A&M.

The 20th-ranked Cowboys face the Aggies at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in a bowl rematch from 2019.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

Score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

OSU 28, Texas A&M 20

OH BY GOSH BY OLLIE

Ollie Gordon II gifts OSU Texas Bowl victory

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 24, Texas A&M 21

TEXAS-SIZED CELEBRATION

OSU gets big win behind superstar Ollie Gordon II, who announces return

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 27, Texas A&M 20

HANG TEN

Cowboys finish off eighth 10-win season in Gundy era

On the air for Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

OSU radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

National radio: ESPN Radio

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 84 (OSU broadcast); SiriusXM Channel 80 (ESPN broadcast)

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

The ESPN crew of Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline) has the call. Philpott joined ESPN in 2013 and calls college football, basketball and baseball games. Before ESPN, he was a lead publisher for FOX Sports and also the radio voice of Clemson baseball and women’s basketball. Jones is a former star slotback at Georgia Tech, where he broke numerous school records while leading the way to the 2009 ACC title. He was also a sideline reporter for ESPN before returning as an analyst and studio host three years ago. An Arkansas graduate, McGregor joined ESPN in 2019. She is also the leader reporter for the Chicago Cubs on Marquee Sports Network. Her father, Keli, also played in the NFL and was the former president of the Colorado Rockies.

Weather for Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

NRG Stadium has retractable roof

Outside forecast: Mostly clear, 70 degrees, Winds SE at 10 mph, 37% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Line: Aggies by 2. Over/under: 53.5

