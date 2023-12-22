Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M in 2023 Texas Bowl: Odds and how to watch

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates with Oklahoma State's Preston Wilson (74) and Rashod Owens (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second overtime against the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will face the Texas A&M Aggies in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This will be Oklahoma State's 18th consecutive bowl game appearance, and the Cowboys last played Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl in 2019, where they lost 24-21.

Oklahoma State is hoping to finish the season with a win after losing to the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship title game. The Cowboys will be led by their star running back, Ollie Gordon II, who won the 2023 Doak Walker Award and All-America honors. Gordon II led the nation in rushing yards with 258 carries for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns.

On the other hand, Texas A&M is making the team's first bowl game appearance since 2021 after finishing the season with a 7-5 record and 4-4 in SEC play. The Aggies will be coached by interim coach Elijah Robinson. Robinson took over head coach duties after Jimbo Fisher was fired during the season, and the Texas Bowl will be Robinson’s final game with the Aggies before departing for his next position as defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

College Football: What to expect from Mike Elko after Texas A&M hired Duke coach to replace Jimbo Fisher

2023 Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M odds, betting lines:

The Texas A&M Aggies are favorites to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Texas A&M (-2)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-120); Oklahoma State (+100)

Over/under: 53.5

2023 Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: TV channel, Streaming:

The 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m., ET, on December 27, 2023, and will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

The teams are 🔒'd in! pic.twitter.com/Q7G50iWc0T — TaxAct Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) December 3, 2023

How to watch: Catch Bowl game action with an ESPN+ subscription

2023 bowl game schedule:

College Football: Bowl game schedule for the 2023-24 season: A full guide for fans

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Texas Bowl: Odds and how to watch Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M