Oklahoma State vs. Texas football: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Longhorns

The 11th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys host the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Week 8 of the college football season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch OSU vs. Texas

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ABC)

What to know about the Cowboys

Halftime: Texas leads Oklahoma State 31-24

Texas piled up 351 first-half yards to take a 31-24 lead at the break.

Oklahoma State has struggled in a variety of areas, including special teams. Placekicker Tanner Brown missed a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the half, his first miss of the season after hitting 13 straight.

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders had a pass intercepted in the end zone and Texas responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive that accounted for the halftime margin.

OSU had 318 yards and 21 first downs in the first half.

Dealing with injuries at the outside receiver position, the Cowboys began the game without Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray. Then their replacement, Stephon Johnson Jr., limped off late in the second quarter. And his replacement, Talyn Shettron, was hit when he got sandwiched between two Texas defenders on the final drive of the half.

Backup running back Jaden Nixon provided a spark to the OSU offense with a 51-yard run that set up a TD. Nixon ran the final 25 yards with only one shoe. Starter Dominic Richardson had 18 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, with a long run of four yards.

OSU will receive to start the second half.

End first quarter: Texas takes early lead

A wild first quarter ended with Texas on top 14-10 over Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys got a 48-yard field goal from Tanner Brown for an early 3-0 lead, but Texas responded with a touchdown drive capped by a 42-yard TD run from Bijan Robinson.

OSU retook the lead with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard run by Dominic Richardson.

Yet OSU seemed to be on the wrong side of the momentum throughout the quarter.

Texas moved back into the lead with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Xavier Worthy.

Spencer Sanders expected to play, but several Cowboys out vs. Texas

Oklahoma State will be without starters at five positions against Texas on Saturday, though quarterback will not be one of them.

Redshirt senior Spencer Sanders is expected to play, but he’ll be without some key weapons.

At receiver, starter Braydon Johnson and backup Jaden Bray — the likely replacement for Johnson — will be out, according to OSU radio voice Dave Hunziker. Center Preston Wilson remains out after suffering a lower leg injury two weeks ago. He was replaced by Eli Russ last week.

On defense, tackle Brendon Evers announced earlier this week he will not play the rest of the season. Injuries have hampered him all season. Defensive end Brock Martin is inactive as well.

With those absences, it is likely Tyler Lacy will play defensive tackle more frequently than usual, and other defensive ends like Ben Kopenski, Nathan Latu and Kody Walterschied will be in the rotation more frequently.

Additionally, safety Thomas Harper is out Saturday, leaving the Cowboys with a decision to make. Raymond Gay II is Harper’s backup, but OSU could also opt to shift another player, like Sean Michael Flanagan, to Harper’s spot, putting regularly used backup Kendal Daniels in Flanagan’s role.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas live updates

