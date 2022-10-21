Oklahoma State vs. Texas football: Score predictions, TV info, weather and more

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has a chance to remain firmly in the Big 12 title hunt. It just requires a win over a deeply talented Texas team.

The 11th-ranked Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) host No. 20 Texas (5-2, 3-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium looking for a 13th straight win at home.

OSU is coming off a double-overtime loss at TCU. But the Cowboys have won six straight games after a loss.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Jenni Carlson, Columnist

OSU 37, Texas 35

ON THE TRAIL

Cowboys get back on winning track, back in Big 12 title game hunt

Berry Tramel, Columnist

Texas 34, OSU 26

SARK ATTACK

Texas offense wears down OSU

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 31, Texas 28

BROWN BAG SPECIAL

Cowboys’ kicker Tanner Brown delivers game-winner in final minute

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 34, Texas 31

DOWNTOWN BROWN

Tanner Brown's late field goal pushes Pokes past Longhorns

Oklahoma State's Tanner Brown (49) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

On the air : Oklahoma State vs. Texas

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

About the broadcasters

The ESPN crew of Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) has the call. Pasch joined ESPN in 2003 and has primarily called NBA, men’s and women’s college basketball and college football games. Since 2002, he’s been the radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals. Dvoracek, a former OU star, is a rising analyst for the network’s college football coverage. He began his career for Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma before moving to ESPN. Luginbill is a former college and arena football star who is ESPN’s national recruiting director. He joined Scouts Inc. in 2002 and remained with ESPN when it purchased the company three years later.

Weather for OSU-Texas

Forecast: Sunny, 81 degrees, Winds S at 22 mph, Zero percent chance of rain

Odds for OSU-Texas

Line: Longhorns by 6.5. Over/under: 61.5.

