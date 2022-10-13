Oklahoma State vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Oklahoma State vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oklahoma State (5-0), TCU (5-0)

Oklahoma State vs TCU Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Shhhhhhhhhh, Oklahoma State is 5-0.

In a Big 12 full of big storylines – the rise of Kansas, the fall of Oklahoma, Texas being “back” – Oklahoma State has very, very quietly gone about its business on the way to another strong start to a season.

All it has done was beat an Arizona State team that was supposed to be solid, got by defending Big 12 champion Baylor on the road, and survived a shootout with Texas Tech.

And all five wins so far were by double-digits.

The defense might not be the killer it was last year, but the pass rush is the best in the Big 12, no one in the nation is generating more tackles for loss, and the run D isn’t allowing much of anything.

Combine that with a lack of penalties and turnovers, and an offense that’s consistent and balanced, and it’s all working. The Cowboys are second in the Big 12 in scoring, and …

Why TCU Will Win

TCU is first.

Under Sonny Dykes the offense keeps on chugging along averaging 530 yards and 46 points per game. There’s speed, explosiveness, and one of the nation’s most efficient passing attacks that keeps on rolling.

Oklahoma State might be playing defense at an elite level, but Baylor and Texas Tech were both able to bomb away on a secondary that’s giving up a league-worst 304 yards per game and now gets to meet a red-hot Max Duggan.

The veteran quarterback didn’t start the season as the main man for the offense, but no quarterback has been hotter over a four game stretch with close to 1,300 yards, 14 touchdown passes, one pick, and 204 rushing yards with three scores.

He’ll get pressured by the Cowboy defensive front, but he’ll get enough time to work. The Horned Frogs have the speed and athleticism to keep the explosion going, and the defense has the ability generate pressure of its own and come up with few takeaways.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State keeps on coming.

Kansas and Oklahoma put up more rushing yards than the Cowboys do, but TCU will have to deal with more power than it did against those two.

This will be a wild back-and-forth fight with each of the offenses coming up with big plays and lots of home runs, but Oklahoma State’s run defense will hold up a wee bit better in the second half.

Get ready for one of the best Big 12 games of the year, and don’t be shocked if they meet again again with the championship on the line.

Oklahoma State vs TCU Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 38, TCU 34

Line: TCU -4, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Oklahoma State vs TCU Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

