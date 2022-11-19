Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oklahoma State (7-3), Oklahoma (5-5)

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Did the Cowboys really stop the slide?

They couldn’t get the offense scoring against Kansas State and Kansas on the road in two puzzling losses, and the struggles against Iowa State and its defense were expected. However, the defense was able to step up with five takeaways.

Oklahoma was able to avoid turnovers in the loss to West Virginia last week, but it’s having problems hanging on to the ball with nine giveaways in the previous four games.

The defense shouldn’t be a problem. The offense needs to get the ground game going right away against a Sooner defense that’s been pounded on for close to 500 yards over the last two weeks, but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense has crashed.

Yeah, the win over Iowa State was nice, but again, it wasn’t because the O worked – it came up with just 244 yards and couldn’t get the passing attack working.

And yeah, Oklahoma has had a few turnover problems, but Oklahoma State’s attack can’t stop giving it away. The Cowboy O moved the ball well enough against Kansas, but the four turnovers were devastating. That was coming off the mistake-filled shutout loss to Kansas State as part of a run of 12 turnovers in the last five games.

And Oklahoma needs them.

The Sooner defense might not be a rock, but it’s been great at forcing mistakes – eight takeaways in the last four games – to help out the offensive side that’s rumbling on the ground.

The Sooner passing game might be hit-or-miss, but Eric Gray and the rushing attack have been stellar.

Hold serve on D, with the turnover battle, run Gray, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The rough first season under Brent Venables could quickly take a turn for the positive by winning the Bedlam Series rivalry showdown over the Cowboys. The program is well past just being happy with being bowl eligible, but for now that’s not a bad mark to hit.

Oklahoma State’s offense will have too many problems against the OU defensive front that will get behind the line, Gray will be great, and the turnovers on both sides will matter.

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma State 31

Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

