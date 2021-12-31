Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame football: Score predictions, TV info & more for the Fiesta Bowl
Nearly a month after falling inches shy of a Big 12 title, Oklahoma State has one final chance for a statement on a national stage.
The No. 9-ranked Cowboys face No. 5-ranked Notre Dame at noon Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
It’s the Cowboys’ (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) first meeting with Notre Dame (11-1).
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl
Jenni Carlson, Columnist
OSU 23, Notre Dame 20
BETTER THAN GOLD
Cowboys top Fighting Irish with late defensive stand
Berry Tramel, Columnist
Notre Dame 21, OSU 20
BY A PINCH
Late touchdown lifts Fighting Irish
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
OSU, 21, Notre Dame 17
GOLD STANDARD
Cowboys close with another top-notch defensive performance
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 24, Notre Dame 21
DESERT DUEL
Cowboys win Arizona thriller
On the air: No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1, ESPN Radio, Sirius/XM/SXM 84
About the broadcasters
The ESPN crew of Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) has the call. Wischusen joined ESPN in 2005, calling college basketball and football games. He added NHL play-by-play duties this year after calling Arena Football League and providing coverage of golf and college baseball. He’s also the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets. Orlovsky — a former UConn star quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL — joined the network in 2018 as a college football and NFL analyst. Budden is a college sports sideline report covering football, basketball and baseball. She joined ESPN after a three-year stint with FOX Sports that ended in 2015.
Weather for OSU-Notre Dame
State Farm Stadium has retractable roof
Outside forecast: Sunny, 52 degrees, Winds NW at 7 mph, 2% chance of rain
Odds for the Fiesta Bowl
Line: Fighting Irish by 2.5. Over/under: 45.5
Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.
