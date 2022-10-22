Oklahoma State updates injury report for the Texas game

Oklahoma State could be shorthanded on Saturday. Cody Nagel of GoPokes247 writes that the Cowboys will be without six starters against the Texas Longhorns. His update came courtesy of Dave Hunziker of Cowboy Sports Network.

Listed among the unavailable players were Jaden Bray (WR), Braydon Johnson (WR), Thomas Harper (DB), Preston Wilson (OL), Brock Martin (DE) and Brendon Evers (DT).

According to Nagel, Martin and Harper are new additions to the list. Their absence would hurt the Oklahoma State defense against the potent Texas offense.

Spencer Sanders was not mentioned among those unable to play Saturday. Whether he plays or not is still up in the air, but many expect the veteran quarterback to lead his offense.

The Oklahoma State injury reports adds more to the unknown for this game. Texas will find out how well Derek Mason’s defensive replacements can perform with bigger roles Saturday afternoon.

Texas will need to capitalize on Oklahoma State’s struggles in pass coverage in the pivotal road matchup.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire