Oklahoma State undrafted free agents tracker: Cowboys who signed after 2024 NFL Draft
No former OSU football players got selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, which concluded on Saturday in Detroit.
It marked the first time since 2020 that the Cowboys got excluded from the seven-round draft. But getting drafted isn't the only way for a player to begin his NFL career.
Here's where former OSU players signed as undrafted free agents:
More: Will Oklahoma State football do away with spring game? Here's what coach Mike Gundy says
OSU undrafted free agents
Player, position, team
This list will be updated.
More: Why OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault sought out Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU undrafted free agents tracker: UDFAs after NFL Draft 2024