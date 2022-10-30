Oklahoma State tumbles, top of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll sees little movement

The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll remained the same as they did a week ago. Georgia continues to lead the way, with Ohio State, Tennessee, and Michigan rounding out the top four. Clemson and Alabama are at No. 5 and No. 6.

TCU is still the highest-ranked Big 12 team, but there was a lot of movement from their conference foes behind them. After dominating Oklahoma State, the Kansas State Wildcats jumped all the way up to No. 14 from No. 22. The biggest falls of this week belong to Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, who both dropped nine spots. Mike Gundy’s Cowboys are now No. 18.

UCF joined fellow American Atheltic Conference member Tulane in this week’s rankings. Although they will be a Big 12 team soon, being ranked as a Group of Five member is always impressive.

The independent Liberty Flames have also joined the rankings at No. 24. They are the only independent team in the top 25.

Cincinnati and South Carolina fell out of the poll after their week nine losses. It’s easy to wonder if the Bearcats have been ranked in the Coaches Poll for the final time as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

The voters were kind to Penn State. The Nittany Lions only fell three spots after losing to Ohio State, yet some of the voters did have outside of the top 25.

Things are going poorly in Lexington, Kentucky. Just a month ago, The Wildcats were No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. Now, they’re losers of three of their last four and have fallen all the way to No. 24.

The Sooners are still not receiving any votes, nor should they be at this point in the season. However, if they beat Baylor this week, then perhaps we can have that conversation.

Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and teammates celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

First Place Votes: 45

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with the fans following the completion of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

First Place Votes: 13

Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dee Williams (3) returns a punt against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

First Place Votes: 5

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

Clemson Tigers

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) celebrates a catch against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Last Week: 5

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Last Week: 8

USC Trojans

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

UCLA Bruins

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

Utah Utes

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

Illinois Fighting Illini

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Isaiah Williams #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Last Week: 18

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) takes the snap from center Hayden Gillum (55) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 22

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 21

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a catch as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) defends during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 13

LSU Tigers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 20

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is sacked by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) and defensive back Evan Slocum (14) tackle Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (80) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville won 48-21. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

NC State Wolfpack

Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Thayer Thomas (5) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 23

Tulane Green Wave

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Last Week: 24

Syracuse Orange

Last Week: 16

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs between Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Steve Linton (17) and linebacker Leon Lowery (16) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Flames

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs with the ball after his catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 17

UCF Knights

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) and UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) celebrate a touchdown run by Bowser in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: NR

Dropped Out

No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

