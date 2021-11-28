Oklahoma State trolls Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma with ‘Callin Baton Rouge’

The Callin’ Baton Rouge song is a staple at Tiger Stadium for the LSU Tigers. You hear it often from the loudspeakers at the stadium but the Oklahoma State Cowboys decided to join in on the fun.

With rumors running rampant about Lincoln Riley possibly coming to Baton Rouge to take over as the next LSU head coach, the Cowboys played the famed Garth Brooks song during a timeout. With so many reports and rumors floating, it felt like a matter of time before the Sooners’ Bedlam rivals got into the act.

They just played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” here at Boone Pickens Stadium after OU called a timeout 😂😂 — Morgan Beard (@morganbeard) November 28, 2021

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to the rumors, but this is what makes college football so great. Especially during rivalry week. Will Riley actually leave Norman or are these more agent-driven discussions to get his client more money? We should find out really soon.

