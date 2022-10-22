Oklahoma State topples Texas with 17-point surge

There was discussion — for some reason — on the broadcast of Oklahoma State-Texas on Saturday with the game tied late on how the Longhorns could be a CFP team with two losses if they won out.

The Cowboys dashed that idea by scoring 17 straight points and stunning Texas, 41-34, in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State trailed 34-24 before getting a field goal in the final half-minute of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Cowboys as Spencer Sanders threw touchdown passes of 10 yards and 41 yards to give Oklahoma State the seven-point lead.

One of Texas’ last gasps ended when Jason Taylor made his second interception of the game. Taylor injured his leg on the play and was helped to the locker room.

Texas, which scored a field goal in the second half, got the ball one last time and Quinn Ewers had a pass deflected and picked off by Oklahoma State’s Kendal Daniels.

Sanders threw 57 passes for 391 yards and 2 touchdowns.

