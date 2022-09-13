Oklahoma State, Texas debut in Joel Klatt’s top 10 after week 2. Where does Oklahoma rank?

It was a crazy week of college football action in week two that saw three top 10 teams fall. Two of them lost to unranked Sun Belt teams. Texas A&M fell to giant-slayer Appalachian State, and the Marshall Thundering Herd dropped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Baylor Bears also fell out of the top 10, but their loss was slightly more reasonable, losing to BYU on the road in Provo.

With those three teams dropping games in week two, several spots opened up in Joel Klatt’s top 10.

Making their debut in the top 10 are Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and the Texas Longhorns.

Texas was the only team that moved into the top 10 in defeat due to their one-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns opened a lot of eyes with their performance. It took a field goal in the final 20 seconds of the game from Alabama to stave off the upset-hungry Longhorns.

Texas played a great game from start to finish despite losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Hudson Card was game, making big-time throws and extending plays to help the Texas offense move down the field. Texas will face a UTSA team that’s been on an upward trajectory over the last couple of seasons and will have upset on their mind this week.

USC saw this biggest jump of the week after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 41-28 to open up Pac-12 play. Caleb Williams was 20-27 for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 shook out.

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Samford 33-0

Previous Rank: 2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the touchdown catch over Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback Leon Jones (2) during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arkansas State 45-12

Previous Rank: 3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) chased by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Texas 20-19

Previous Rank: 1

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) runs against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during second-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Hawaii 56-10

Previous Rank: 5

USC Trojans

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Stanford 41-28

Previous Rank: 8

Clemson Tigers

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) reacts after running for a first down against Furman Paladins defensive end Jeremiah Jackson (42) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Furman 35-12

Previous Rank: 4

Oklahoma Sooners

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson (77) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrate during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Kent State 33-3

Previous Rank: 7

Michigan State Spartans

Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans take the field before the game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Akron 52-0

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) gestures before a play during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This Week: Beat Arizona State 34-17

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

Texas Longhorns

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) catches a pass and lands out of bounds near the end zone against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Alabama 20-19

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

