Oklahoma State-Texas 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Cowboys, Longhorns?

No one expected Oklahoma State football to contend for a Big 12 championship game before the season — especially after a home loss to South Alabama early in the season.

But on Saturday, the No. 18 Cowboys (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) look to shock their doubters again vs. No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) in the Big 12 championship game in Dallas, not only earning the conference title but also ruining the Longhorns' hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State nearly fell out of the game with a Rivalry Week loss BYU, but ultimately triumphed over the Cougars in double overtime after falling behind 24-6 at halftime. The Cowboys enter the game as 15.5-point underdogs according to BetMGM, but they have clearly not been bothered by the skeptics all season.

How did the "College GameDay" crew predict the game to play out? Here's who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Co. picked between Oklahoma State and Texas:

Desmond Howard: Texas

Pat McAfee: Texas

Theo Von: Texas

Lee Corso: Texas

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas

