Oklahoma State, Texas, Baylor make Big jump in week 4 Big 12 Power Rankings

What a week it was around the Big 12 as two teams lost their non-conference matchups. There was a huge blowout and three teams won to remain undefeated.

Baylor and Iowa State played the game of the week, a thrilling affair that saw Iowa State rally from down 12 in the final quarter and a half to give themselves a chance to tie with a two-point conversion at the end. The pressure got to Cyclones’ quarterback Brock Purdy who had to heave the ball into the end zone with the hopes a player could make a play. It would be for not as the Baylor Bears pulled off an early upset in Big 12 play.

Texas looks like they have their answer at quarterback and Spencer Sanders had a fantastic game to keep Oklahoma State undefeated.

Let’s take a look at how the conference stacks up in this week’s Big 12 power rankings.

Kansas Jayhawks: 1-3

Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This week: Lost to Duke 52-33

Why the Ranking?

This Kansas team keeps losing, but this Kansas team looks much different. Lance Leipold has them heading in the right direction, but until they can knock off a Power Five opponent, perhaps in Big 12 play, the Kansas Jayhawks are bringing up the rear in the power rankings.

Up Next: vs. at Iowa State

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 3-1

Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

This week: Lost to Texas 70-35

Why the Ranking?

It was a solid start to the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who looked to be heading for a promising 2021 season. All of that came to a crashing halt as the Texas Longhorns absolutely demolished the Red Raiders 70-35. Adding insult to injury, Tech will be down Tyler Shough for the foreseeable future after he suffered a collar bone injury in the loss.

Up Next: at West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers: 2-2

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This week: Lost to #4 Oklahoma 16-13

Why the Ranking?

West Virginia hasn't beaten the Oklahoma Sooners since joining the Big 12. They came close on Saturday. Their defense stifled the Sooners' running attack and held them to just 2 yards per carry. Like the Sooners, they couldn't get much out of their quarterback play and spoiled an excellent defensive effort.

Up Next: vs. Texas Tech

TCU Horned Frogs: 2-1

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This week: Lost to SMU 42-34

Why the Ranking?

Shoutout to former Sooners quarterback Tanner Mordecai for continuing the good times for SMU, who is now 4-0 on the season. SMU wins the battle of the DFW Metroplex for the second year in a row and the Horned Frogs are left with questions about a defense that has allowed 37 points per game in their last two matchups with Cal and SMU.

Up Next: vs. Texas

Iowa State Cyclones: 2-2

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This week: Lost to Baylor 31-29

Why the Ranking?

No Big 12 fan base is as disappointed in the start to their season as the Iowa State Cyclones is. This was supposed to be the year that the Cyclones were legit contenders in the Big 12 and on the national scene. Of course, they can still get back into the Big 12 race like Oklahoma did last year, however, their hopes of competing in the College Football playoff are gone after a loss to Baylor. That's a really good Baylor team, but there are quite a few good teams in the Big 12 this year and there's a good chance the Cyclones drop another one along the way.

Up Next: vs. Kansas

Kansas State Wildcats: 3-1

Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This week: Lost to #18 Oklahoma State 31-20

Why the Ranking?

The Will Howard experiment may be over in Manhattan as he struggled to find any semblance of consistency going 4 of 12 against the Cowboys. After Howard left the field due to an injury, Jaren Lewis came in and was much more effective in the passing game going 10 of 19 for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next: vs. #4 Oklahoma

#24 Baylor Bears: 4-0

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This week: Beat #14 Iowa State 31-29

Why the Ranking?

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears made a statement on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones would make it a close game and have a chance to tie with a two-point conversion that fell short, but this Baylor team looks like a legit contender in the Big 12. They were after Brock Purdy all game and though they allowed Breece Hall to rush for 190 yards, they were tough hard-fought yards. The defense will cause fits for many in the Big 12 and the offense will continue to be productive behind Gerry Bohanon.

Up Next: at #18 Oklahoma State

Texas Longhorns: 3-1

Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This week: Beat Texas Tech 70-35

Why the Ranking?

Well, that was something. The Steve Sarkisian era is officially full steam ahead after the Texas Longhorns walloped the Red Raiders 70-35. It looks like Casey Thompson is THE answer at quarterback and Bijan Robinson continues to roll along. If Thompson can keep up this type of performance, we may be talking about him as a Heisman contender in the next month.

Up Next: at TCU

#18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0

Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This week: Beat Kansas State 31-20

Why the Ranking?

Now that is the Spencer Sanders everyone's been waiting for. Sanders averaged 10.1 yards per attempt while completing 65% of his passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground. The Cowboys got another great game from Jaylen Warren who carried the ball 27 times for 123 yards and added four receptions for 81 yards. If the Cowboys can continue to get quarterback performances like that from Spencer Sanders, they'll be a difficult team to beat in Big 12 play.

Up Next: vs. #24 Baylor

#4 Oklahoma Sooners: 4-0

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This week: Beat West Virginia 16-13

Why the Ranking?

"The king stays the king." That's how DeAngelo Barksdale explained it when teaching chess to Bodie Broaddus in the hit H.B.O. show The Wire. Until someone beats the six-time defending Big 12 champion, the Oklahoma Sooners are going to stay on top of the Big 12 power rankings. Sure it wasn't a convincing performance from the offense. However, the defense has looked up to the task in recent wins over Nebraska and West Virginia. A program that once would have loved a defense that could hold opponents under 20, is now struggling to find an offense that can regularly score touchdowns. That defense from West Virginia was legit and they had a solid gameplan. They won't all be that good in the Big 12, but Oklahoma still has some things to figure out if they want to be the seven-time defending Big 12 champions.

Up Next: vs. at Kansas State

