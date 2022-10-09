Oklahoma State, TCU stay undefeated: Big 12 Power Rankings after week 6

Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns was the only game on the Big 12 schedule to be decided by more than 10 points. The other three games had an average margin of victory of six.

The Big 12 looks like a deep conference this season, aside from the Sooners at this point. Most games have been competitive and entertaining affairs.

Six teams could be viewed as legit conference title contenders at this point in the season, and Texas Tech and Iowa State have played tough, even in Big 12 losses. We’ve still got seven weeks of the Big 12 calendar left to go and with what we’ve seen thus far, it looks like it will be an entertaining Big 12 title race.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) fakes out the defense before running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. OSU won 41-31. Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 41-31

The Oklahoma State Cowboys kept the good times rolling with a win in Stillwater over a game Texas Tech team. Spencer Sanders was solid through the air, throwing for 297 yards and a touchdown and added 56 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Next, they go on the road for a battle of the unbeaten against the 5-0 TCU Horned Frogs

Next Week: at TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0)

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Beat Kansas 38-31

Okay, TCU, we see you. The Horned Frogs didn’t suffer a letdown on the road against Kansas, who was hosting ESPN’s College Gameday. Max Duggan was excellent again, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and another score. He’s slowly becoming a dark-horse candidate for the Heisman.

Story continues

TCU gets another stiff test at home as they go up against the undefeated Oklahoma State Cowboys next week in Fort Worth.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 3-0)

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball in the third quarter against Iowa State during a NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Iowa State 10-9

Kansas State continues to win. They’ve now won three straight and are in first place in the Big 12 after a hard-fought win over a tough Iowa State defense.

Next Week: Bye

Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) rolls out to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Bye

Baylor was off last week before a tough road test against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bears need a win to keep their Big 12 title game hopes alive.

Next Week: at West Virginia (Thursday)

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) runs the ball past TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman George Ellis III (93) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Lost to TCU 38-31

The undefeated season has come to an end, but the Kansas Jayhawks still looked good when Jason Bean came in for starter Jalon Daniels. For the first time in a long time, they might walk into Norman a favorite over the reeling Sooners.

Next Week: at Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns (4-2, 2-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Beat Oklahoma 49-0

One can’t help but wonder if the Texas Longhorns would have beaten Texas Tech a week ago had Quinn Ewers been available. They looked like a playoff team in their win over the Oklahoma Sooners, but those two losses will keep them from playoff contention even if they win out.

They’re a perfect example of why the playoff should be expanded.

Next Week: vs. Iowa State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman – USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma State 41-31

Texas Tech rolled out a freshman quarterback in Stillwater against the No. 7 team in the country and nearly pulled off an upset. On the opening drive, Behren Morton looked good against the Cowboys helping the Red Raiders get off to a hot start with a 7-0 lead.

Next Week: Bye

Iowa State Cyclones (3-3, 0-3)

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) looks for throw the ball againsr Kansas State during the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost Kansas State 10-9

Iowa State’s defense is legit. They provided the toughest resistance that Adrian Martinez and Kansas State has seen in recent weeks. The offense, however, needs a lot of work.

Next Week: at Texas

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2)

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Bye

West Virginia hosts the Baylor Bears for what should be a fun Thursday night football clash in the Big 12 this week.

Next Week: vs. Baylor (Thursday)

Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3)

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Lost to Texas 49-0

Hopefully, that was rock bottom for the Oklahoma Sooners. It’s still early in the Brent Venables era, but what this team is putting on the field is a far cry from what was expected, even by the most pessimistic of observers. Even though West Virginia didn’t play, losing to your rival by 49 drops you to the bottom.

Next Week: vs. Kansas

[listicle id=73204]

[listicle id=73229]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire