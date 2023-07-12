What Oklahoma State storylines will be biggest at Big 12 football media days?

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since spring practice, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and a few of his players will be in the spotlight at Big 12 football media days at AT&T Stadium.

JerryWorld will be packed with 14 teams in the conference for the 2023 season, half going each day of the two-day event.

Gundy is bringing mostly seniors to the event, with receiver Brennan Presley, offensive lineman Preston Wilson and cornerback Korie Black, plus junior linebacker Collin Oliver.

With a rollercoaster season behind them, an influx of transfer portal additions in the winter and a new defensive coordinator with a new scheme in the mix, the Cowboys’ appearance on Wednesday should be full of storylines.

Here’s a look at three of the big ones to watch for:

How are things progressing with defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo?

Gundy famously dipped into the Division II ranks to find the man he picked to bring the 3-3-5 defensive scheme to Stillwater. Nardo had never coordinated higher than D-II and hadn’t coached at all above the D-I FCS level at Youngstown State.

The scheme was one Gundy became infatuated with while watching Iowa State’s defense blossom in that setup. So he scoured the country to find the man he felt was the right fit, landing on the young, bright Nardo to implement it.

The change involved some shifting in spring. Collin Oliver moved from defensive end to an outside linebacker role.

Kendal Daniels is expected to step into a critical spot at middle safety, and the defensive line has condensed, going from a four-man front to just three. So that group is deeper than it would have been.

But the ability of Nardo to adapt to Big 12 football will be key, and that’s why Gundy chose to promote Joe Bob Clements to co-defensive coordinator and Tim Duffie to defensive passing game coordinator, adding some support for the less-experienced leader.

How is quarterback Alan Bowman fitting in?

The Cowboys plucked Bowman — a former Texas Tech starter and Michigan backup — from the transfer portal and will give him a shot to win the job.

He’s had little on-field action the past two seasons, and was limited by injuries during his three years at Tech, so he comes to Stillwater with question marks.

But Bowman has a career completion percentage above 67% and has experience in both the Air Raid and more of a power style offense, which Gundy is hoping to use more frequently this season.

Reports suggest Bowman has been committed to building a bond with the Cowboy receivers, and by the end of spring, he was already showing a strong grasp of the offense.

Always known as a good locker room guy, Bowman’s ability to blend with the remade roster will be highly valuable. Presley will add some insight into what the offseason has been like with the new quarterback.

How is Collin Oliver liking his new role?

After two strong seasons as a defensive end, including earning Freshman All-America status in 2021, Oliver will step into a bit of a hybrid role that is more linebacker than defensive end.

He will still spend some time on the edge in pass-rush situations to take advantage of his quick first step and ability to get to the quarterback. But mostly, he will be a few steps off the line of scrimmage.

He spoke in spring about the changes and the differences in his perspective based on how he sees the field in a new way. The change means he has to learn more intricacies of opposing offenses, from formations to running back usage and other aspects.

But Oliver seems more than capable, and with his frame at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, he looks the part already. He has the speed to play standing up, and the change could be a major benefit to his future pro prospects.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football storylines to watch at Big 12 media days