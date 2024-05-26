How Oklahoma State softball's 'misfits' put defensive puzzle together to reach WCWS again

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski has put together his own Island of Misfit Toys on a field.

Rosie Davis, a shortstop, plays second base. Macy Graf, an infielder, plays outfield.

Megan Bloodworth had never played shortstop, yet she’s the starter. Karli Godwin never played first base until she arrived at OSU.

Claire Timm is in her first year playing in the outfield and even Jilyen Poullard is an infielder playing center field.

“Really, we’ve got a bunch of good softball players that just want to play and want to win,” Gajewski said, “and are willing to do whatever it takes.”

Oklahoma State's Jilyen Poullard (27) celebrates during Game 2 of the NCAA softball tournament Stillwater Super Regional between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May, 25, 2024.

Somehow, the mix-and-match formula works for the Cowgirls.

Errors are generally few and far between. Highlight-reel plays hog the spotlight.

Like they did Friday night when fifth-seeded OSU overpowered Arizona 10-4 to sweep the Stillwater Super Regional at Cowgirl Stadium and clinch a fifth straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls hit three homers and the combination of Ivy Rosenberry and Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle handled a dangerous Wildcats lineup.

But OSU’s defense also stole the show.

A wild 5-3-2 double play in the first inning started when third baseman Tallen Edwards — a shortstop in high school who played outfield a year ago as a freshman — caught a line drive and threw the softball to first base too late for the double play. But Arizona’s Regan Shockey broke for home, where Godwin threw her out on a play upheld by replay.

The sequence halted early momentum by Arizona, which could have cut OSU’s early three-run lead to just a single run on the play.

Then the third inning happened.

Gajewski inserted Graf just for defensive purposes. And the softball found her.

Arizona’s Allie Skaggs hit a sinking liner to right field. Graf dove and caught it near the foul line, preventing a situation in which two runs — maybe even three with Skaggs running — could have scored had the ball gotten past her.

Not bad for a player out of position.

“I walked down the dugout and I said, ‘That was good coaching there,’” Gajewski said. “I felt good about that one.”

It was a play Gajewski pointed out to his team in their postgame huddle following their celebration.

And a prime example of how far this team has come, even in just the past two weeks.

OSU ended the season with 10 errors in its final four games before the NCAA Tournament. It made five in three regular-season games at OU and then a handful of errors in the Big 12 Tournament loss to BYU.

Oklahoma State head softball coach Kenny Gajewski congratulates players following Game 2 of the NCAA softball tournament Stillwater Super Regional between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May, 25, 2024.

“I think it worked out great,” Gajewski said about the loss to BYU while pointing out his team shook off the disappointment rather quickly.

Here’s one reason why: Since, the Cowgirls have made just one error, and that came in the regional win over Kentucky.

Now, even when things don’t go smoothly, they work out.

Rosie Davis found that out in the seventh when she covered first base on a slow roller. Miscommunication nearly led to a mistake. Instead, Davis somehow caught a close toss from Karli Godwin to get the out as Carlie Scupin nearly barreled over Davis.

And soon after the Cowgirls were celebrating another trip to Oklahoma City.

Misfits and all.

“I think the puzzles all fit together great,” Davis said.

