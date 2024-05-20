Oklahoma State softball's Lexi Kilfoyl among 3 finalists for Player of the Year award

STILLWATER — Coming off her dominant performance in the Stillwater Regional, Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl has been selected as one of three finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award,

She joins Texas’ Reese Atwood and Stanford’s NiJaree Canady on the finalist list, which was announced Monday.

Kilfoyl is the first player in OSU history to reach the final three for the award.

Kilfoyl went 3-0 in the Stillwater Regional, pitching 19 of 21 possible innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits with 21 strikeouts and no walks.

That lowered her season ERA to 1.08, to go with a 24-3 record and 140 strikeouts in 160 innings pitched.

The winner of the award will be revealed next week prior to the Women’s College World Series.

The fifth-seeded Cowgirls are set to host unseeded Arizona in the best-of-three Stillwater Super Regional this weekend. The opening game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Cowgirl Stadium, with the second game at 6 p.m. Saturday. If needed, the final game will be played Sunday at a time to be announced.

Oklahoma State's Lexi Kilfoyl (8) pitches during a softball game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Michigan in the finals of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Oklahoma State won 4-1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU softball's Lexi Kilfoyl among 3 Player of the Year award finalists