Oklahoma State softball vs. Utah: Score, live updates from Cowgirls-Utes in Women's College World Series

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls face the Utah Utes in the second round of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Utah in WCWS

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. Utah score in NCAA softball tournament

Oklahoma State vs. Utah softball live updates & highlights

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

What to know about the Oklahoma State Cowgirls

