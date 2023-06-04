Oklahoma State softball vs. Tennessee score, live updates in Women's College World Series
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls face the Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee in WCWS
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
TV: ESPN2
More: Meet Pam Harper, confidant of Kenny Gajewski and ‘favorite aunt’ of Cowgirl softball
Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee score in NCAA softball tournament
More: NCAA softball tournament 2023: Schedule, bracket, game times, TV info, previous champions
Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee softball live updates & highlights
What to know about the Oklahoma State Cowgirls
More: Oklahoma State softball shuts out Wichita State to reach NCAA Tournament regional final
More: Oklahoma State softball run-rules UMBC in NCAA Tournament opener on Kiley Naomi walk-off HR
'A softball rat': How Chyenne Factor's drive has help fuel Oklahoma State Cowgirls program
Carlson: 64 things to know about the NCAA softball tournament before the 64-team field starts Friday
Tramel's ScissorTales: Oklahoma State softball has something that not even Alabama can afford
Carlson: The transfer portal isn't all bad. Just ask Oklahoma State softball's Rachel Becker.
More: Can Oklahoma State softball get back on track in NCAA Tournament? Meet Stillwater Regional opponents
Carlson: Why is Oklahoma State the No. 6 overall seed in NCAA softball tournament? Three little words
More: Oklahoma State softball earns No. 6 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host UMBC
Carlson: Will Bedlam softball continue after OU moves to SEC? Both coaches are for it, but it's complicated
More: Get to know the 2023 Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team and schedule
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State softball vs. Tennessee score, live updates in WCWS