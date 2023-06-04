Oklahoma State softball vs. Tennessee score, live updates in Women's College World Series

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls face the Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee in WCWS

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee score in NCAA softball tournament

Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee softball live updates & highlights

What to know about the Oklahoma State Cowgirls

