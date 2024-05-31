Oklahoma State softball vs Stanford prediction, odds for WCWS elimination game

The No. 5-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls will face the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal in an elimination game of the Women's College World Series.

First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

OSU (49-11) suffered a 1-0 loss to No. 4 Florida in its WCWS opener on Thursday. Meanwhile, Stanford (48-16) dropped its first game with a 4-0 loss to No. 1 Texas.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including TV info and predictions.

How to watch OSU vs Stanford in 2024 Women's College World Series

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OSU vs Stanford prediction for 2024 Women's College World Series

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman: "Get ready for an elite pitching duel. Even though both players went the distance in their respective openers on Thursday, OSU's Lexi Kilfoyl and Stanford's NiJaree Canady are sure to get the start once again. Runs will be hard to come by, but I trust the Cowgirls' bats more. Caroline Wang and Karli Godwin boast a combined 102 RBIs and 32 home runs this season, and they'll help OSU keep its season alive on Friday."

Prediction: OSU 2, Stanford 1

DraftKings: OSU (-125) is favored to beat Stanford in the Women's College World Series

OSU is favored to beat Stanford in the Women's College World Series.

Moneyline: OSU -125 | Stanford +105

