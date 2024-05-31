Oklahoma State softball vs Florida live score updates in NCAA Women's College World Series

Coach Kenny Gajewski and the fifth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls open the Women's College World Series on Thursday night against fourth-seeded Florida in the opening round of the NCAA softball tournament's pinnacle event at Devon Park.

The Cowgirls (49-10) defeated Florida 3-0 in their only meeting this season, that coming in February.

Keep an eye on the weather in the forecast, which could impact the start time of the game, which will be televised on ESPN.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowgirls:

Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs. Florida

End 5: Florida's Katie Kistler delivers a solo home run

After nearly five full innings or scoreless softball, Florida's Katie Kistler finally ended the drought.

The senior connected on a pitch by Kilfoyl and sent it over the wall in right field for a solo home run, giving Florida a 1-0 lead.

It marked the first hit of the night given up by Kilfoyl. But the graduate pitcher bounced back by retiring the next three batters.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

Middle 5: Florida’s Kendra Falby with a web gem

Lexi McDonald has had the two best at-bats for OSU, including the only hit in the game earlier in the night. But her long fly ball in the fifth inning met its demise on the night’s best defensive play.

Florida center fielder Kendra Falby made a leaping catch on the warning track to pull in what would have been an extra-base hit.

Instead, the Cowgirls went down in order and the game remains scoreless heading to the bottom of the fifth.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

End 4: Florida threatens, Kilfoyl escapes

Florida got runners to first and second base with a walk and an error on the infield with two outs, but OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl got a check-swing strikeout of Reagan Walsh to end the inning.

Kilfoyl struck out two in the inning and has four for the game.

The game heads to the fifth with a lot of zeroes on the scoreboard.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Middle 4: Popups all around for OSU

The 5-6-7 section of the OSU batting order went down with three straight popups on the infield.

Lexi Kilfoyl heads back to the circle for the bottom of the fourth of a scoreless game.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

End 3: Nothing out of infield for Florida

A groundout to third base, strikeout and popout to shortstop took care of the Gators in their half of the third. OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl still has allowed just one baserunner, Jocelyn Erickson, who walked in the second inning.

Still no score between the Cowgirls and Gators.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Middle 3: Cowgirls go down quickly

Despite some solid contact from leadoff hitter Jilyen Poullard on a long flyout to right field, the Cowgirls went down in order in the third.

Still no score heading to the bottom of the third.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

End 2: Double play ends inning

Lexi Kilfoyl allowed her first baserunner of the game, just missing on a full-count pitch to walk Florida’s Jocelyn Erickson. But a fielder’s choice cut down Erickson at second, and Kilfoyl started a 1-6-3 double play on a comebacker to end the inning.

Kilfoyl has always been known for her ability to field her position, and she did it well on that one. She picked up the grounder on a high hop and quickly spun to throw perfectly to second base to start the double play.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Middle 2: Another runner, but nothing else for OSU

OSU’s Lexi McDonald picked up the game’s first hit, a single up the middle with two outs in the top of the second. But she was stranded there when Florida’s Keagan Rothrock struck out Megan Bloodworth to end the inning.

Still scoreless heading to the bottom of the second.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

End 1: Kilfoyl handles business

OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl struck out the first batter she faced, then got a pair of groundouts to end a clean inning. The game remains tied after one.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Middle 1: Cowgirls can’t cash in 2 walks

OSU got a pair of baserunners with Tallen Edwards and Karli Godwin drawing walks off Keagan Rothrock, but a pair of popups ended the inning.

OSU will go to work with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle and her usual defense behind her.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Pregame: Kilfoyl vs. Rothrock

OSU coach Kenny Gajewski decided to stick with his ace for the WCWS opener against Florida. Super-senior Lexi Kilfoyl will get the start in the circle, hoping to continue her dominant postseason that has included five victories.

Florida will start its ace as well, Keagan Rothrock.

Kilfoyl defeated the Gators in their meeting earlier this season, going the distance in a 3-0 OSU victory in February.

Texas advances

Fifth-seeded Oklahoma State and fourth-seeded Florida will take the field at roughly 8:50 p.m. at Devon Park in the first round of the Women's College World Series.

The winner will advance to face top-seeded Texas, which defeated No. 8 Stanford 4-0 on Thursday. The winner's bracket game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The OSU-Florida loser will face Stanford at 8:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

Oklahoma State softball vs. Florida highlights in WCWS

What time does Oklahoma State softball vs. Florida start today?

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

What channel is Oklahoma State softball vs. Florida on today?

TV: ESPN

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

