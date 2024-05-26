Oklahoma State softball vs Arizona in lightning delay at Game 2 of NCAA Super Regional

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State led Arizona 10-3 as the weather horn sounded and suspended play Saturday night in Game 2 at Cowgirls Stadium in the Stillwater Super Regional.

It was unclear when play would resume.

OSU was in the middle of a three-run fifth inning when play was halted.

The Cowgirls are just one win away from securing their fifth consecutive trip to the Women's College World Series.

More: Mussatto: How Oklahoma State softball has become 'toughest ticket in town'

What is the NCAA rule on lightning?

If there is a lightning strike within six miles from the sporting venue, a game will stop for at least 30 minutes.

Per the NCAA:

"To resume athletics activities, lightning safety experts recommend waiting 30 minutes after both the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue. If lightning is seen without hearing thunder, lightning may be out of range and therefore less likely to be a significant threat. At night, be aware that lightning can be visible at a much greater distance than during the day as clouds are being lit from the inside by lightning. This greater distance may mean that the lightning is no longer a significant threat. At night, use both the sound of thunder and seeing the lightning channel itself to decide on when to reset the 30-minute return-to-play clock before resuming outdoor athletics activities."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State softball vs Arizona in lightning delay: NCAA Tournament