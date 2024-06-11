Oklahoma State softball transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, Cowgirls roster updates

STILLWATER — Coming off a fifth straight appearance at the Women’s College World Series, the Oklahoma State softball team heads into the offseason knowing which spots it needs to fill.

Coach Kenny Gajewski has had significant success in the transfer portal over the last few years, and he’ll try to duplicate that in the offseason with hopes of putting together a team that can conquer the new-look Big 12 Conference.

Here’s a look at OSU’s transfer portal players — both in and out — this offseason:

Players coming to Oklahoma State softball in transfer portal

Amanda Hasler, C, North Carolina State

A position with a big hole to fill after the graduation of Caroline Wang, OSU landed Hasler, a power-hitting catcher with 27 home runs over her first two seasons of college softball. She has started 103 games behind the plate the last two years, posting a .318 batting average with 73 RBIs and a .426 on-base percentage thanks to being hit by pitches 29 times. A native of Avon, Connecticut, Hasler will be a junior and is coming off a season in which she batted .351 with 18 home runs.

Ruby Meylan, P, Washington

Washington starting pitcher Ruby Meylan (66) pitches during a softball game between Stanford and Washington at the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Twice an All-Pac-12 selection as well as a third-team All-American as a freshman, Meylan comes in with more than 300 collegiate innings under her belt heading into her junior season. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Meylan holds a 2.31 ERA with 343 strikeouts over 303 ⅔ innings pitched in her two seasons at Washington. Opponents have batted just .224 against her for her career. With OSU’s top two starters — Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry — out of eligibility, Meylan will have the opportunity to step to the front of the rotation.

Players leaving Oklahoma State softball in transfer portal

Katie Lott, OF

After a sophomore year that saw her role diminish down the stretch, Lott enters the portal with two seasons left to play. Over her OSU career, she batted .299 with four home runs and 17 RBIs with a .400 on-base percentage over 107 at-bats. Originally from Cypress, Texas, Lott made occasional starts in the outfield and was a regular pinch-hitter for the Cowgirls.

Haidyn Sokoloski, OF

The Flower Mound, Texas, native appeared in 69 games over her two seasons as a Cowgirl, often as a pinch-runner. She made eight starts in the outfield as a sophomore, batting .333 with a home run and nine RBIs. In all, four of her nine hits went for extra bases.

